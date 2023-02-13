Flat Glass Market Size, Share, Growth, Statistics, Leading Manufacturers and Industry Report 2023-2028
Rapid urbanization and industrialization across the globe, especially in developing economies, are primarily driving the growth of the global flat glass market.SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Flat Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global flat glass market size reached US$ 108.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 148.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2023-2028.
Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:
• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022
• Historical Period: 2017-2022
• Forecast Period: 2023-2028
Flat glass, also referred to as plate or sheet glass, is most commonly used for manufacturing doors, mirrors, windows, and solar panels. It is produced by melting soda ash, sand, and silica into liquid and spreading it to the desired thickness. The molten liquid is then cooled to acquire the desired product. Flat glass is manufactured via controlled chemical and thermal reactions to ensure toughness in the structural formation. In addition, this reflector is highly flexible and customizable once it is made. As a result, flat glass finds widespread applications across various sectors, such as construction, automotive, solar energy, electronics, etc.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flat-glass-market/requestsample
Flat Glass Market Trends:
The emerging trend of urbanization and industrialization and the escalating demand for advanced and efficient construction methods of eco-friendly green buildings, which aid in reducing carbon emissions into the environment, are among the primary factors driving the flat glass market. Besides this, the elevating product requirement in photovoltaic modules, e-glass structures, and solar panels, owing to the rising need for clean energy and the launch of several policies by the government bodies to promote infrastructural development, are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, insulated flat glass is transparent and recyclable, minimizes pollution, and enhances the comfort of the inhabitants of the building, which is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the expanding automotive industry and the growing popularity of tempered glass among automobile manufacturers, on account of its shatterproof properties that can prevent severe injuries and possible life threats in case of accidents, are anticipated to propel the flat glass market over the forecasted period.
Flat Glass Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the flat glass market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of These Key Players Include:
• AGC Inc.
• Cardinal Glass Industries Inc.
• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
• CSG Holding Co. Ltd.
• Fuyao Glass America Inc. (Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.)
• Guardian Industries LLC (Koch Industries Inc.)
• Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
• Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.
• Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS
• Vitro S.A.B. de C.V.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global flat glass market based on technology, product type, raw material, end use, type, end user industry and region.
Market Breakup by Technology:
• Float Glass
• Sheet Glass
• Rolled Glass
Market Breakup by Product Type:
• Basic Float Glass
• Toughened Glass
• Coated Glass
• Laminated Glass
• Insulated
• Extra Clear Glass
• Others
Market Breakup by Raw Material:
• Sand
• Soda Ash
• Recycled Glass
• Dolomite
• Limestone
• Others
Market Breakup by End-Use:
• Safety and Security
• Solar Control
• Others
Market Breakup by Type:
• Fabricated
• Non-Fabricated
Market Breakup by End Use Industry:
• Construction
• Automotive
• Solar Energy
• Electronics
• Others
Market Breakup by Region:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1496&flag=C
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
Asia Pacific Flat Glass Market Report
India Flat Glass Market Report
GCC Flat Glass Market: https://bit.ly/3lyqXOC
United States Flat Glass Market: https://bit.ly/3XmbC0R
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here