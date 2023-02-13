Stand-Up Pouches Market Set to Reach $20.12 Billion by 2026 | With a CAGR of 7.73%

key players operating in the stand-up pouches market are The Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Sonoco Products Company, ProAmpac, Berry Global, Inc, Amcor plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc, Coveris and more

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stand-up pouches market size is expected to reach USD 20.12 billion by 2026. Stand-up pouches, also known as stand-up bags or doypacks, are flexible packaging bags that are designed to stand upright on their own, hence the name. These pouches are made from multiple layers of materials, including a barrier layer to preserve the freshness and quality of the contents, and a bottom gusset that allows them to expand and stand up. Stand-up pouches are widely used for packaging a variety of products, including food, beverages, household items, personal care products, and pet food.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/stand-up-pouches-market-102585

Some of the benefits of stand-up pouches include:

Space-saving: They take up less space on store shelves and in consumers' homes compared to traditional packaging.

Convenient: The re-sealable zippers or tear-notches make it easy to access and store the contents, while the standing design makes it easy to dispense the product.

Cost-effective: They are cheaper to produce compared to other forms of packaging, and they use less material, reducing waste.

Sustainable: Stand-up pouches are often made from eco-friendly materials, such as biodegradable or recyclable plastic, making them a more sustainable option compared to traditional packaging.

Overall, stand-up pouches are a popular and versatile choice for packaging due to their convenience, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability.

Growth Projections: The global stand-up pouches market size was USD 11.13 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 20.12 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period.

List of Players operating in the Stand-up Pouches Market include:



Mondi plc

The Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Sonoco Products Company

ProAmpac

Berry Global, Inc.

Amcor plc

Sealed Air Corporation

Bemis Company, Inc.

Coveris

Huhtamäki Oyj

Other Players

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast CAGR 7.73% 2026 Value Projection USD 20.12 Billion Report coverage Revenue forecast, company profiles, competitive landscape, growth factors and latest trends Stand-Up Pouches Market Size in 2018 USD 11.13 Billion Historical Data 2015-2017 No. of Pages 125 Segments Covered By Application, By Type and Regional Stand-Up Pouches Market Growth Drivers Increased Demand for Packaged Foods and Drinks There are several key drivers of the stand-up pouch market

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/stand-up-pouches-market-102585

Some key trends and insights in the stand-up pouch industry include:

Growing demand for flexible packaging: The demand for flexible packaging has been increasing due to its versatility, ease of use, and convenience. Stand-up pouches are a popular type of flexible packaging and are expected to see continued growth in demand.

The demand for flexible packaging has been increasing due to its versatility, ease of use, and convenience. Stand-up pouches are a popular type of flexible packaging and are expected to see continued growth in demand. Innovation in materials and design: The stand-up pouch industry is constantly innovating, with new materials and designs being developed to meet the needs of consumers and the environment. For example, there has been a growing trend towards the use of biodegradable and compostable materials in stand-up pouches.

The stand-up pouch industry is constantly innovating, with new materials and designs being developed to meet the needs of consumers and the environment. For example, there has been a growing trend towards the use of biodegradable and compostable materials in stand-up pouches. Increasing use in the food and beverage industry: The food and beverage industry is one of the largest users of stand-up pouches, with a growing demand for convenient, portable, and easy-to-store products.

The food and beverage industry is one of the largest users of stand-up pouches, with a growing demand for convenient, portable, and easy-to-store products. Emergence of new markets: Stand-up pouches are being used in an increasingly diverse range of industries, including healthcare, pet food, and household products. This has led to the emergence of new markets and opportunities for growth.

Stand-up pouches are being used in an increasingly diverse range of industries, including healthcare, pet food, and household products. This has led to the emergence of new markets and opportunities for growth. Growing importance of sustainability: Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious and are demanding more sustainable packaging solutions. Stand-up pouches made from eco-friendly materials are becoming increasingly popular as a result.

Overall, the stand-up pouch industry is expected to continue to grow and evolve, driven by innovation, consumer demand, and a focus on sustainability.

Market Growth Factor



Increased Demand for Packaged Foods and Drinks

The demand for packaged food and beverages has increased as a result of rising per capita income and increased health consciousness, which in turn has increased demand for stand-up pouches. Demand for packaged food products is rising as a result of increased Westernization, an improvement in living standards, and a preference for convenience foods. Dried processed food, ready-to-eat meals, diet snacks, bakery items, frozen processed food, health food & drink items, and processed meat are some of the primary types of packaged food.

Regional Segmentation:

North America earned USD 1,299.45 million in 2018 and emerged as the region with the largest stand-up pouches market share. This is attributed to the rising popularity of packaged food and beverage sectors and the ever-increasing demand from the food sector especially from the U.S. Europe market, on the other hand, will witness progressive growth owing to the continuous launch of new products, coupled with the rise in consumer expectations and easy product handling.

North America: North America is a significant market for stand-up pouches, driven by the increasing demand for convenient and sustainable packaging solutions. The U.S. is a major contributor to the growth of the stand-up pouch market in North America.

Europe: Europe is also a growing market for stand-up pouches, driven by the increasing demand for packaged foods and the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Major markets in Europe include Germany, the UK, and France.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for stand-up pouches, driven by the increasing demand for packaged foods and the growing population in countries such as China and India.

Middle East and Africa: The stand-up pouch market in the Middle East and Africa is growing, driven by the increasing demand for packaged foods and the growing population in countries such as Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Nigeria.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/stand-up-pouches-market-102585

Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Trends Overview of Global Stand-up Pouches Production

Global Stand-up Pouches Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Aseptic pouches Standard pouches Retort pouches Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Plastics Foils Paper Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Closure Type Top-notch Spout Zipper Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Food Beverages Beauty & personal care Dog & Cat food Home care Products Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Stand-up Pouches Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Aseptic pouches Standard pouches Retort pouches Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Plastics Foils Paper Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Closure Type Top-notch Spout Zipper Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Food Beverages Beauty & personal care Dog & Cat food Home care Products Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada



TOC Continued…!

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/stand-up-pouches-market-102585

Check out more Related Insights :

Seafood Packaging Market to Reach USD 13,503.4 Million by 2027; Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Products will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Aseptic Packaging Market Expected to Hit USD 121.96 Billion by 2028 | Exclusive Research Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Address:



Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com