Avocado Oil Market 2023: Size, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Industry Insights, Opportunity and Forecast to 2028

According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titledย โ€œ๐—"๐˜ƒ๐—ผ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ๐—ผ ๐—ข๐—ถ๐—น ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€, ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ, ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ, ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต, ๐—ข๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ-๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿดโ€ณ, The global avocado oil market size reached US$ 550.7 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 776.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2023-2028.Avocado oil refers to an edible oil that is pressed from the pulp of avocados. It contains high levels of oleic acid and small amounts of polyunsaturated fat, is high in fiber and rich in texture, has good flavor, etc. Avocado oil is also an essential source of minerals, beta carotene, protein, potassium, lecithin, vitamins A, D, and E, etc. It is extensively utilized in pharmaceutical and personal care products. Avocado oil has moisturizing, antioxidant, emollient, and toning effect that keeps the skin glowing and helps in reducing blemishes, dry skin, wrinkles, acne, etc. The increasing prevalence of various lifestyle disorders, such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, etc., on account of the rising utilization of high-fat butter, is primarily augmenting the avocado oil market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of healthy ingredients by health-conscious consumers in their daily dietary habits is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for avocado oil that has a higher content of beneficiary fatty acids is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the inflating popularity of organic skincare products is stimulating the sales of carrier oils, which is further catalyzing the global market. Additionally, they exhibit antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, heal chapped areas, treat acne, replenish dryness, prevent blemishes, reduce signs of aging, increase collagen metabolism, shield the skin from ultraviolet damage, etc., which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry is expected to fuel the avocado oil market in the coming years. The competitive landscape of the avocado oil market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:โ€ข Olivado Groupโ€ข Sesajalโ€ข Grupo Industrial Batelleroโ€ข The Village Pressโ€ข Spectrum organicsโ€ข Bella Vadoโ€ข Chosen Foods LLC 