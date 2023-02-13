Avocado Oil Market 2023: Size, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Industry Insights, Opportunity and Forecast to 2028
The avocado oil market is expected to reach US$ 776.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2023-2028.ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝗔𝘃𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗼 𝗢𝗶𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴″, The global avocado oil market size reached US$ 550.7 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 776.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2023-2028.
Avocado oil refers to an edible oil that is pressed from the pulp of avocados. It contains high levels of oleic acid and small amounts of polyunsaturated fat, is high in fiber and rich in texture, has good flavor, etc. Avocado oil is also an essential source of minerals, beta carotene, protein, potassium, lecithin, vitamins A, D, and E, etc. It is extensively utilized in pharmaceutical and personal care products. Avocado oil has moisturizing, antioxidant, emollient, and toning effect that keeps the skin glowing and helps in reducing blemishes, dry skin, wrinkles, acne, etc.
𝗔𝘃𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗼 𝗢𝗶𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:
The increasing prevalence of various lifestyle disorders, such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, etc., on account of the rising utilization of high-fat butter, is primarily augmenting the avocado oil market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of healthy ingredients by health-conscious consumers in their daily dietary habits is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for avocado oil that has a higher content of beneficiary fatty acids is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the inflating popularity of organic skincare products is stimulating the sales of carrier oils, which is further catalyzing the global market. Additionally, they exhibit antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, heal chapped areas, treat acne, replenish dryness, prevent blemishes, reduce signs of aging, increase collagen metabolism, shield the skin from ultraviolet damage, etc., which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry is expected to fuel the avocado oil market in the coming years.
𝗔𝘃𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗼 𝗢𝗶𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:
𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:
The competitive landscape of the avocado oil market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Olivado Group
• Sesajal
• Grupo Industrial Batellero
• The Village Press
• Spectrum organics
• Bella Vado
• Chosen Foods LLC
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global avocado oil market on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Extra Virgin Oil
• Refined Oil
• Blends
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Food and Beverages
• Cosmetics
• Pharmaceuticals
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Business to Business
• Business to Consumer
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
