Innovations in Fire Rated Doors Market Strong Growth, Reach $60,129 Million by 2027 | GEZE GmbH, Griffon, Nabtesco

Fire-rated Doors Size

The global fire-rated doors market size is expected to reach $60,129 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fire-rated Doors Market are an essential aspect of modern building design and construction, as they provide a crucial barrier against the spread of fire, smoke and toxic fumes. These doors are designed to resist the spread of fire and maintain structural integrity for a specified period of time, allowing building occupants to evacuate safely in the event of a fire. The fire rated doors market refers to the sales and distribution of these life-saving products.

In recent years, the fire rated doors market has experienced significant growth due to increasing awareness about fire safety, stricter building codes and regulations, and growth in construction activities. With the rise of urbanization and globalization, the demand for fire rated doors has been rising, particularly in the commercial and industrial sectors.

Leading market players in the global Fire Rated Doors market include:

Agta Record Ltd
ASSA ABLOY Group
GEZE GmbH
Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited
Griffon Corporation Inc.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc
Lindner Group KG
MANUSA GEST, S.L.
Nabtesco Corporation
Sanwa Holdings Corporation.

These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study contains an analytical representation of the Fire Rated Doors market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides the overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger base in the Fire Rated Doors market.
The Fire Rated Doors market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with thorough impact analysis.
The present market forecast is quantitatively examined from 2020-2027 to target the financial capability.
Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.

Fire Rated Doors Market Segmentation:
By Mechanims
Swinging Fire Doors
Sliding Fire Doors
Folding Fire Doors
Others

By Material
Wood
Metal
Glass
Others

