Innovations in Fire Rated Doors Market Strong Growth, Reach $60,129 Million by 2027 | GEZE GmbH, Griffon, Nabtesco

The global fire-rated doors market size is expected to reach $60,129 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fire-rated Doors Market are an essential aspect of modern building design and construction, as they provide a crucial barrier against the spread of fire, smoke and toxic fumes. These doors are designed to resist the spread of fire and maintain structural integrity for a specified period of time, allowing building occupants to evacuate safely in the event of a fire. The fire rated doors market refers to the sales and distribution of these life-saving products.

In recent years, the fire rated doors market has experienced significant growth due to increasing awareness about fire safety, stricter building codes and regulations, and growth in construction activities. With the rise of urbanization and globalization, the demand for fire rated doors has been rising, particularly in the commercial and industrial sectors.

Fire Rated Doors Market Segmentation:

By Mechanims

Swinging Fire Doors

Sliding Fire Doors

Folding Fire Doors

Others

By Material

Wood

Metal

Glass

Others

