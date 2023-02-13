Acetonitrile Market Size, Trends, Key Players, Global Industry Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028
The acetonitrile market is expected to reach 197 Kilo Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2023-2028.ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝗔𝗰𝗲𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴,” the global acetonitrile market size reached 148.9 Kilo Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 197 Kilo Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2023-2028.
Acetonitrile is a translucent, organic nitrile employed as a polar aprotic solvent in the organic synthesis and purification of butadiene. The substance has a suitable liquid range, is miscible with water, and is used as a medium-polarity solvent in laboratories. It exhibits high eluting power and chemical stability and is compatible with liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC/MS) solutions. Apart from this, it is widely used to manufacture pharmaceutical products, perfumes, rubber goods, pesticides, acrylic nail removers, and batteries. It is also used in polarography, lithium batteries, ultraviolet (UV) spectroscopy, and as a solvent for extracting fatty acids and oleochemicals derived from vegetable and animal oils.
Acetonitrile Market Trends:
The rapidly expanding pharmaceutical sector represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the surging product application as a solvent in the production of antibiotics and insulin and rising product usage in personal care and cosmetic products are creating a positive outlook for the market. In the automotive industry, acetonitrile is largely used to produce acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) plastics with enhanced mechanical strength and chemical resistance, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing product application in high-performance liquid chromatography (HPCL) and burgeoning investments in research and development (R&D) activities are accelerating the market growth.
Acetonitrile Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
• Asahi Kasei Corporation
• Formosa Plastic Corporation
• Imperial Chemical Corporation
• Nova Molecular Technologies, Inc
• Tedia Company, Inc
• Avantor Performance Materials, LLC
• Shanghai Secco Petrochemical Company Limited
• Qingdao Shida Chemical Co., Ltd.
• Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co., Ltd
• Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd
Breakup by End-Use:
• Pharmaceuticals
• Analytical Industry
• Agrochemicals
• Extraction Industry
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)
• Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
