LBank Exchange Will List Body Profile (BP) on February 14, 2023

As a blockchain-based healthcare network, Body Profile (BP) aims to build an ecosystem to support the decentralization of patients' health data and records with various functions and features. Its native token BP will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on February 14, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Body Profile

Living in a world where people pay more attention to their health, healthcare becomes a necessity rather than a choice. Body Profile (BP) is a project that aims to build a decentralized platform integrating healthcare with Metaverse and NFT.

The current medical system is inefficient. This problem is more obvious due to the increase of average life expectancy and unexpected diseases. And the medical data of patients in different countries are not shared with each other, which has seriously affected the speed of virus treatment and vaccine development, especially in developing countries.

BP hopes to create a blockchain-based healthcare data ecosystem to support the decentralization of patients' health data and records, and expand it globally. Healthcare and related entities operate various types of products and fandom functions through the BP platform, and build blockchain-based fan communities through the medical system of officially licensed medical staff. The ecosystem of BP shares users' health and diet life through health-related big data.

BP project developed its own mobile application which has many functions and features. It is integrated with detection kits for viruses, lung cancer, and other various diseases. The platform is based on DID (decentralized identity), which is designed to enable users to manage their data safely and consistently, and has excellent accessibility.

Telemedicine is another great feature of BP platform. In general, telemedicine includes the use of technology to narrow the gap between medical staff and patients, so that patients can more intuitively manage their own health. Its advantage is that patients can accept the examination at their own home without having to accept the examination in the consulting room, which increases the comfort of patients.

In addition, according to the information recorded on the application, users can prove their health status when traveling. Using the mobile health record check function, users can also quickly and efficiently prove their health status during the medical examination process when accessing various facilities.

The goal of BP is to reduce asymmetry by making it easy for individuals to access their medical information and use their data, and to build an ecosystem in which patients or the public can actively build a structure in which all parties can compensate each other.

About BP Token

BP is the native token of Body Profile ecosystem, it is the medium of interaction between ecosystem participants, which is used to reward participants for actively inputting data, paying data use fees, paying the cost of dispute arbitration, paying for services, and guaranteeing the performance of contracts.

Based on Klaytn network, BP has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for token sale, 20% is allocated for the ecosystem, 10% will be used for marketing, 15% is allocated to the team, 5% is allocated to partners, 5% is provided for rewards, and the remaining 25% will be used for operation.

BP token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on February 14, 2023, investors who are interested in the Body Profile can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

