Recruit Holdings Reports Results for the Third Quarter FY 2022

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.(TSE 6098) today reported the third quarter financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. The earnings release and related materials for these results can be accessed on the Recruit Holdings Investor Relations website at https://recruit-holdings.com/en/ir/.

Recruit Holdings will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5 p.m. JST (3 a.m. EST) today. The call will be conducted in Japanese and simultaneous interpretation to English will be provided. A live webcast of the call will be available here. Archived video including a QA session will be available on our IR website shortly after the Webcast.

Presenters of the call are as follows:

Hisayuki Idekoba, President, CEO, and Representative Director of the Board

Junichi Arai, Executive Officer of Corporate Planning Division

About Recruit Group

Recruit Holdings is a global leader in HR technology aiming to simplify hiring. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit Group aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers. We are committed to driving societal change by leveraging our strength in the employment space so that everyone may prosper together.

In Japan, we operate a media and solutions business focused on helping businesses work smarter through online advertising services, job platforms and cloud-based SaaS solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230212005045/en/