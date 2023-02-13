Submit Release
News Search

There were 421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,474 in the last 365 days.

AM Best to Discuss Top European Insurance and Reinsurance Market Trends and Challenges in Pair of Germany Briefings

AM Best will deliver market analysis on the challenging 1 January reinsurance renewals, along with key developments affecting Europe's main insurance and reinsurance markets, in two market briefings in Germany, the first of which is scheduled for 28 March 2023 in Cologne, followed by a second presentation in Munich on 29 March 2023.

During AM Best's Germany Insurance Market Briefings - Cologne, Munich, members of the analytics team will discuss Best's Credit Rating Methodology benchmarks, the reinsurance market segment outlook and leading issues impacting (re)insurers in Europe, including inflation, interest rate changes and the latest developments surrounding IFRS 17. The event also will highlight the current state of environmental, society and governance strategies being employed by carriers.

The Cologne market briefing will take place at the Excelsior Hotel Ernst, while the Munich event will be at Bayerischer Hof. Registration for the each of the events begins at 3:00 p.m. CET with welcome remarks at 3:30 p.m. A networking reception will follow both market briefings. To register or for more information about the agenda at the two market briefings and their speakers, please visit http://www.ambest.com/conferences/IMBGermany2023.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2023 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005983/en/

You just read:

AM Best to Discuss Top European Insurance and Reinsurance Market Trends and Challenges in Pair of Germany Briefings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.