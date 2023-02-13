Submit Release
News Search

There were 420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,470 in the last 365 days.

Author Shares Collection of Daily Devotions to Help Women

Marlena Compston wants to introduce readers to a path for healing their heart, spirit, and mind

COLLINSVILLE, Okla., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Marlena Compston holds a deep understanding for the struggles that women can face in life. It was walking through her own trauma, as well as answering the call of the Holy Spirit that brought her peace and healing. Her desire is to share that healing with others in her new book of inspirations and devotions, "The Hammock: Inspirations from My Heart to Yours."

"In 1992 I received a call from God," Compston said. "He not only pulled me out of depression, but also placed a restoration call on my life."

Each chapter of "The Hammock" provides passages from the Bible, paired with devotions intended to help readers find peace and heal their heart, spirit, and mind. Compston added guiding questions and space in the book for readers to write down their own reflections.

"My hammock has proven many times to be holy ground," Compston said. "Many prayers have been prayed in my hammock. Prayers for my family, for direction, wisdom, and healing in my own life, and for salvation and deliverance for others."

The book can be used by readers at any stage of their spiritual journey. It is designed to be an interactive journey for readers, intended to help them work through understanding themselves deeper, either alone or with a group.

"The Hammock: Inspirations from My Heart to Yours"
By Marlena Compston
ISBN: 9781489744883 (softcover); 9781489744876 (hardcover); 9781489744920 (electronic)
Available at LifeRich Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author
Marlena Compston is an author, speaker, and evangelist with a prophetic call. Her call and passion are for restoration to those seeking emotional and spiritual healing. Marlena holds a bachelor's degree in organizational leadership from the University of Oklahoma. She and her husband, Robert, live near Tulsa, Okla. When she's not writing, she loves to travel and spend time with her family and friends. To learn more, please visit https://www.marlenacompston.com/.

General Inquiries:            
LAVIDGE – Phoenix                        
Ashley Fletcher
afletcher@lavidge.com

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 4809982600, afletcher@lavidge.com

 

SOURCE LAVIDGE

You just read:

Author Shares Collection of Daily Devotions to Help Women

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.