Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting 2023

Announcement

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / Woodside's Annual General Meeting 2023 will be held on Friday, 28 April 2023 at 10:00 AWST / 12:00 AEDT (21:00 CDT Thursday, 27 April) in Perth, Western Australia.

The closing date for receipt of director nominations is Tuesday, 21 February 2023.

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

CONTACT:

Woodside Energy Group Ltd

ACN 004 898 962

Mia Yellagonga

11 Mount Street

Perth WA 6000

Australia

T +61 8 9348 4000

www.woodside.com

SOURCE: Woodside Energy Group Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com: