Submit Release
News Search

There were 417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,471 in the last 365 days.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting 2023

Announcement

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / Woodside's Annual General Meeting 2023 will be held on Friday, 28 April 2023 at 10:00 AWST / 12:00 AEDT (21:00 CDT Thursday, 27 April) in Perth, Western Australia.

The closing date for receipt of director nominations is Tuesday, 21 February 2023.

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside's Disclosure Committee.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

CONTACT:

Woodside Energy Group Ltd
ACN 004 898 962
Mia Yellagonga
11 Mount Street
Perth WA 6000
Australia
T +61 8 9348 4000
www.woodside.com

SOURCE: Woodside Energy Group Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/739070/Woodside-Energy-Group-Ltd-Announces-Annual-General-Meeting-2023

You just read:

Woodside Energy Group Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.