FXGlobe Welcomes Renowned Trader and Financial Expert Luis Fontes as New Brand Ambassador

FXGlobe, a leading global provider of online trading services, announces the addition of Luis Fontes as their new brand ambassador.

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FXGlobe is proud to announce renowned trader and financial expert Luis Fontes as its latest Global Ambassador. Luis is an experienced entrepreneur and trader with a passion for taking controlled risks. In his new partnership with FXGlobe, Luis will help FXGlobe Community members take their trading skills to the next level.

Luis Fernando Ferreira Fontes is a bold and adventurous trader with a passion for finance and money. Luis has been trading for over a decade and did not let a $10,000 loss in his first 10 minutes of trading deter him from his goals. Instead, he studied hard and found a reliable way to make money.

Today, Luis is a successful entrepreneur with thousands of trading students. He is always on the lookout for unique opportunities. For example, the COVID crisis, he invested 70% of his capital—an unorthodox and risky move under any circumstances. He is a bold yet intelligently calculated trader who is ready to use his experience to improve the experience of FXGlobe partners and traders.

As FXGlobe’s newest Ambassador, Luis will work alongside the FXGlobe team to provide clients with access to the best trading tools, resources, and services. Luis will also act as a mentor to aspiring traders, helping them to understand the markets and find success in the trading world. His unique style and approach to trading will be a great asset to FXGlobe and its clients.

Luis is based in Camaçari, Bahia, and speaks Portuguese and English. He uses two 27” monitors for different timeframes and a good-quality chair for trading. When he’s not trading, you can find him at home with his family, sailing, surfing, or fishing. His favorite destinations are Maldives and Dubai, and Hawaii is next on the travel wishlist.

In his own words, Luis advises all traders to “use technical analysis to try and understand what the charts tell us. Analyzing the past can help us to identify the future. Then, you just need to wait for the best moments.”

FXGlobe is proud to have Luis Fontes as part of the team and looks forward to his guidance and expertise, as well as the opportunity to provide clients with access to the best trading resources, tools, and services.



FXGlobe is a licensed and regulated financial services provider that connects traders with the global financial markets. Founded in 2009, the company operates from offices in 7 countries and delivers superior trading conditions and cutting-edge technology for the ultimate trading experience. Its diverse international network consists of over 45k retail and professional clients, along with ambitious partners who enjoy some of the most rewarding programs in the industry, including game-changing benefits like custom account creation. The FXGlobe Academy and FXGlobe Community are unique educational goldmines, with exclusive content from world-renowned trading professionals (Global Ambassadors) to proactively strengthen traders’ knowledge, cultivates their skills, and inspire their sense of adventure to “Go one trade further.” Visit www.fxglobe.com to discover more.

