Global Advertising Market Size, Growth, Industry Overview, Analysis, Latest Insights and Forecast to 2027
The advertising market is expected to reach US$ 792.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027.ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳,” the global advertising market size reached US$ 590.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 792.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027.
Advertising refers to a promotional activity that intends to sell a service or product to a target audience. It is one of the oldest types of marketing, which tries to influence the actions of its target audience to either sell or buy. It also helps people in learning about upcoming events and discover new products or services. With advancements in technology, advertisers have recognized the potential of mobile devices and the internet as a means of reaching a mass audience or any individual virtually at any time from anywhere.
𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗲: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.
Global Advertising Market Trends:
With rapid urbanization, the rising population in emerging economies, and increasing media and entertainment expenditure, the global advertising market is witnessing rapid growth across the globe. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), is supporting the growth of the market. These technologies are considered the two most significant platforms for marketing enterprises as they offer innovative advertising methods. Market players are also utilizing big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and deep learning to create more targeted ads for viewers. Moreover, the increasing penetration of the e-commerce industry, along with growing social media platforms, is projected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.
Global Advertising Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality.
Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
• WPP Group PLC
• Omnicom Group Inc.
• Publicis Groupe
• The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
• Dentsu Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
• Television
• Print (Newspaper and Magazine)
• Radio
• Outdoor
• Internet (Search, Display, Classified, Video)
• Mobile
• Cinema
Breakup by Region:
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)
• Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)
This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
