Global Advertising Market Size, Growth, Industry Overview, Analysis, Latest Insights and Forecast to 2027

The advertising market is expected to reach US$ 792.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled โ€œ๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—”๐—ฑ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€, ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ, ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ, ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต, ๐—ข๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฎ-๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿณ,โ€ the global advertising market size reached US$ 590.3 Billion in 2021 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 792.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027.Advertising refers to a promotional activity that intends to sell a service or product to a target audience. It is one of the oldest types of marketing, which tries to influence the actions of its target audience to either sell or buy. It also helps people in learning about upcoming events and discover new products or services. With advancements in technology, advertisers have recognized the potential of mobile devices and the internet as a means of reaching a mass audience or any individual virtually at any time from anywhere.

With rapid urbanization, the rising population in emerging economies, and increasing media and entertainment expenditure, the global advertising market is witnessing rapid growth across the globe. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), is supporting the growth of the market. These technologies are considered the two most significant platforms for marketing enterprises as they offer innovative advertising methods. Market players are also utilizing big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and deep learning to create more targeted ads for viewers. Moreover, the increasing penetration of the e-commerce industry, along with growing social media platforms, is projected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Advertising Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
โ€ข WPP Group PLC
โ€ข Omnicom Group Inc.
โ€ข Publicis Groupe
โ€ข The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
โ€ข Dentsu Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:
โ€ข Television
โ€ข Print (Newspaper and Magazine)
โ€ข Radio
โ€ข Outdoor
โ€ข Internet (Search, Display, Classified, Video)
โ€ข Mobile
โ€ข Cinema

Breakup by Region:
โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)
โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)
โ€ข Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others) 