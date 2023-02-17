The Team at ED Professional Tree Service Urges Homeowners to Call the Experts and Not Attempt DIY Removals

Ed-Professional-Tree-Service-Horizontal-Logo arborist completing tree cutting for a home in Providence, RI

ED Professional Tree Service encourages homeowners to rely on tree experts for tree care and removals to ensure safety.

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- ED Professional Tree Service is pleased to announce their company’s latest educational initiative, instructing property owners on the dangers of DIY tree care. “Over 24,000 home improvement-related injuries required hospital stays in 2020 alone,” the team states. “Cutting and removing trees is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous projects you can take on!”There are some surprising risks involved with tree care, note the owners of ED Professional Tree Service. “For instance, property owners don’t realize how easy it is for a branch or limb to snap during cutting and fall in any direction. This is true even if you have the branch cabled or otherwise secured. Once that weight starts moving, it’s difficult to control where and how the branch might swing or in what direction it might fall.”The crew also shares the dangers of using cutting tools, especially chainsaws. “This equipment is often heavier than you might realize and can risk severe injury, even death. While chainsaws are the most dangerous, even handsaws, electric trimmers, and other tools mean severe risk during use!”Also, the team shares the difficulty of using ladders during tree removal . “It’s hard enough to balance on a ladder when all you need to do is stand there!” they note. “Imagine having to reach a far branch, keep the chainsaw operating smoothly, and then move out of the way of a falling limb. Doing all that while keeping yourself safe requires lots of proper training and experience.”In addition to the dangers faced by the person cutting the tree, their arborists note how tree services can also put others at risk. “Even if you’re standing several feet from the tree being cut, you can risk injury from falling branches or tools. Also, trunks can swing out and away from the cut edge. Someone holding a branch can also release it unexpectedly, which works like a slingshot. These issues can mean severe injury to anyone in the immediate area.”While keeping yourself and others safe is a primary concern for homeowners, their crew states other reasons to call a pro for tree care. “Since falling trunks and branches are unpredictable, costly property damage is not unusual when homeowners take this project on themselves. Those branches or a falling tree can easily land on cars, fences, houses, and other property below, risking thousands of dollars in damages!”Also, the company owners note that large-scale tree services are often more difficult than property owners realize. “Cut through branches, even with the best saws, can take some effort. Clearing away branches, brushes, and trunks is also a cumbersome complex; they note that property-cutting techniques protect trees you want to save. “Pruning a branch the wrong way can risk wounding the tree so that it then weakens and can eventually die. You must rely on professional services regarding trees you want to keep healthy and strong.”The crew also mentions the difficulty of other large-scale projects around a property. “Removing thick hedges and brush can also be physically difficult and dangerous, especially when working with a woodchipper or large trimmers. This work also leaves behind dangerous excavations. For all these reasons and more, property owners should call a pro for tree services and other land-clearing needs!”ED Professional Tree Service is currently taking appointments for tree services, including pruning, trimming, and felling. Additionally, the crew provides full-service land clearing, shrub trimming and removal, and stump grinding. Property owners are especially encouraged to call them for high-risk climbing and side trimming near buildings and power lines. Their business address is 103 Waldo St., Providence, RI 02907 . To find out more, visit their website.

