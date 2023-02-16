Vibrant brings 1000+ practice questions for the digital SAT

Vibrant Publishers is one of the first publishers to come out with practice resources for the Digital SAT Logo of Vibrant Publishers, a book with rays of light unfurling inside

Vibrant Publishers is one of the first to bring out practice resources for the digital SAT in the form of 3 books

Vibrant Publishers is extremely thrilled to be a pioneer in bringing out updated and relevant practice questions for students appearing for the digital SAT starting from 2023. Vibrant will launch three books namely Digital SAT Reading and Writing Practice Questions, Digital SAT Math Practice Questions, and Practice Tests For The Digital SAT, in March for takers of the digital SAT test.

The digital test will be administered internationally starting in 2023 and in the U.S. in 2024. The College Board’s decision to go digital and scrap out the paper-and-pencil mode of testing is one that has caused a stir among students appearing for it. Though there are several official guidelines and information about the testing pattern, format of questions, registration process, etc, the new test takers and test prep tutors do not have enough practice questions in the new format with the new question types. Vibrant’s team of SAT experts has created 1100 practice questions for the new digital SAT. These new SAT practice questions are compiled into three books that will be released in March as part of Vibrant’s Test Prep series.

The book, Digital SAT Reading and Writing Practice Questions comprises 300 practice questions for the Reading and Writing section of the new SAT. The questions are based on a variety of subjects ranging from history, literature, social studies, science, and humanities which will give test takers a wide range of practice. The passage length will be shorter in the new SAT, so the passages and questions in this book are curated according to this new guideline. The book includes an answer key and elaborate explanations of correct as well as incorrect answers.

The Math section of the new SAT will now focus more on geometry and trigonometry questions. So, to give a focused and relevant practice of the Math section, the Digital SAT Math Practice Questions book includes 300 practice questions on different topics like algebra, geometry, statistics, data analysis, etc. The questions are of varying difficulty levels so that the learner can identify their strong areas and recognize the weak areas on which he/she needs to work. Learners can solve the questions and read the detailed answer explanations given for each question to understand the process of deriving the correct answer easily.

The third book, Practice Tests For The Digital SAT is a collection of 5 new digital SAT tests that will give students a true experience of the new pattern of the SAT. The tests are divided into two sections of the new SAT in a modular format.

The Advance Review Copies of these books are now available on NetGalley for SAT tutors, experts, and book reviewers. All three books will be launched in March 2023.

About College Board

College Board is a nonprofit organization founded in 1900. It conducts tests like the SAT, PSAT/NMSQT, AP Exams, CLEP, Accuplacer, and SpringBoard, connects students to college opportunities, and also assists them at all stages of their college applications.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, graduate students, and competitive exam aspirants. Their Test Prep Series is aimed at making test preparation streamlined and fruitful for competitive exam aspirants. Students preparing for the entrance exams now have access to the most comprehensive series of prep guides for GRE, GMAT, ACT, and SAT preparation. All the books in this series are thoroughly researched, frequently updated, and packed with relevant content prepared by authors with more than a decade of experience in the field.

Digital SAT Reading and Writing Practice Questions (ISBN - 978-1-63651-158-0)

Digital SAT Math Practice Questions (ISBN - 978-1-63651-159-7)

Practice Tests For The Digital SAT (ISBN - 978-1-63651-157-3)

