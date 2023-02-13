Symmetry Group Limited, Digital Tech & Experiences Company Gets Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Approval for IPO

KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symmetry Group Limited – a leading digital technology and experiences company from Pakistan specializing in digital products and services, with a focus on the transformation and digitalization of marketing, sales and other consumer centric functions of organizations, received approval for their Initial Public Offering (IPO) from Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

Symmetry Group has been approved for listing on the Main Board of the exchange, and now aims to issue 78,230,972 shares at a fixed price of PKR 5.50 per share to include a fresh capital raise of PKR 307.335 million, through a subscription scheduled for March 2023. The balance 123 million is being offered by the Company sponsors, Sarocsh Ahmed and Adil Ahmed).

Commenting on this exciting development, Sarocsh Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, said:

“Symmetry Group continues its journey of shaping the possibilities for businesses & organizations. Armed with our customers’ & partners’ belief in our creativity, innovative thinking, expertise and legacy of producing ground-breaking digital experiences that make the world better, our journey has led us to grow our capabilities, while strengthening our core. Our people drive this excellence and sustain the trust of our customers and partners.

We have gone from seamless digital integration helping unlock our customers & partners possibilities to a reimagined suite of products and services designed to endlessly transform their world. Each component perfectly complements the other to re-form the possibilities of their future. When they work with Symmetry Group, they have transformed their possibilities.

We have aggressive local and global growth plans which require capital investment, and the IPO will facilitate this. It will boost the Company’s financial standing, enabling us to develop & launch state of the art, innovative & future-tech based products and IPs, where AI and data science will be at the center of everything.”

The Group announced its new Board of Directors with Mr. Zaheer Hussain Dhodia as Chairman and includes heavyweights from the Corporate Sector such as Ms. Musharaf Hai, Mr. Muhmmad Najeeb Agrawala, Mr. Jibran Jamshed, Syed Asim Zafar, Mr. Adil Ahmed, Executive Director & Co-founder and Mr. Sarocsh Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder.

About Symmetry Group Limited:

The Company was founded over two decades ago as the first full service interactive marketing agency in the country with an investment of only PKR 150,000. Twenty years later, it has transformed into a leader in Pakistan’s digital space, with expertise in digital strategy, transformation, digital commerce, data science, mobility, retail/research & interactive marketing. It offers several digital brands and products, assisting clients at all stages of their digital journeys, ensuring their success with a focus on 4 key areas: Transformation, Interactive Marketing, Commerce & Mobility.

Symmetry Group is transforming possibilities for leading customers across various verticals including Jazz, Habib Bank Limited, Procter & Gamble, Digicel (Caribbean), English Biscuit Manufacturers, Martin Dow, EFU Life Assurance and many others.

For details, visit: www.symmetrygroup.biz