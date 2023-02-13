Tongue Cleaner Market Size Hits $617.6 Million by 2030 | Asia-Pacific, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global tongue cleaner market was estimated at $404.3 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $617.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in consumer awareness concerning oral hygiene and growing understanding about benefits of tongue cleaners in the developing countries drive the growth of the global tongue cleaner market. On the other hand, potential threat of substitution impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rapid growth of online retail platform is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.



The global tongue cleaner market is analyzed across material type, demographics, distribution channel, and region.Based on material type, the metal segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding aroundthree-fifths of the global market. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on demographics, the adults segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global market. The kids segment, on the other hand, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The global tongue cleaner market is witnessing significant growth over the years, and is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. This is attributable to rise in concern among consumers for oral hygiene across the globe who are increasingly willing to spend on oral care products, including tongue cleaners.

Key market players operating in the global tongue cleaner market have adopted developmental strategies such as product launch in order to fuel the demand for tongue cleaner globally. In addition, they have emphasized on continuous innovations in their products such as manufacturing eco-friendly tongue cleaner made from wood and introduction of different colors of tongue cleaners for kids to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

Rise in number of environment-conscious consumers opting for eco-friendly products and rapid growth of online platform are to anticipated to offer immense opportunity for the growth of the tongue cleaner market during the forecast period. However, the easy availability of substitutes in the market is hampering the growth of the tongue cleaner market in terms of value sales.

Based on region, the market across Europe held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global market. The market across Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global tongue cleaner market report include Dr. Tungs, AMANO, Oxyfresh, Wisdom, SUPERSMILE, Banyan Botanicals, Water Pik, Inc., Tongue Sweeper, TePe Good, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.(DenTek). These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

