Google Pixel wins at the 2023 Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review

Rémy Martin and M&M's Fumble during the Big Game

EVANSTON, Ill., Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Pixel is the big winner in strategic ad rankings with their #FixedOnPixel spot in the 19th consecutive Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review. Other brands that earned top marks included Doritos and Kia, with T-Mobile, in particular, averaging a top rating based on both of their ad spots. Not all advertisers had a winning night, including Rémy Martin and M&M's, which received low grades during this year's Super Bowl.

"Google Pixel excelled at explaining their product benefits and value proposition all while keeping the consumer interested and engaged," said Derek Rucker, the Sandy & Morton Goldman professor of entrepreneurial studies in marketing and co-lead of the school's Ad Review.

Overall, the panel saw many brands bring advertisements with a remarkably carefree tonality and a focus on nostalgic moments and characters, suggesting that a combination of comfort and emotional connection is what is resonating with consumers.

"By and large, advertisers played it safe this year, sticking with broadly appealing themes. It's apparent advertisers are working hard to avoid very costly mistakes given the huge exposure of the Super Bowl," said Tim Calkins, clinical professor of marketing at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and co-lead of the school's Ad Review.

Companies honed in on celebrity partners to make their propositions come to life, with the likes of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Dunkin'), Bradley Cooper (T-Mobile), Serena Williams (Rémy Martin and Michelob Ultra), and Kevin Hart (DraftKings) playing themselves, while Ben Stiller (Pepsi Zero Sugar) and Alicia Silverstone (Rakuten) made reference to their characters from Zoolander and Clueless. Google Pixel, this year's winner, featured Amy Schumer, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Doja Cat, all appearing as themselves.

"Squarespace recovered this year with the help from popular actor Adam Driver, after multiple years of below-average results from our panel," said Rucker, "The advertisement clearly stated its brand distinction unlike previous years."

Uber, who won the panel's top spot in 2022, returned this year to promote Uber One, a joint membership to bring together their ride-share and delivery services. The battle between electric vehicles continued as well, but this year between stereotypical gas-guzzlers (Jeep, Ram Trucks) whose spots intended to end the hesitation to adopt new EV technology.

"A lot of money is on the line for any brand who advertises in the Super Bowl, and they put themselves in position to benefit from the exposure by bringing awareness to their product offerings," said Calkins. Some brands opted for bringing "double awareness" this year through the use of co-branded ads. Is it advantageous to one brand over the other? And is it worth the cost? "Partnerships are difficult to execute, and it is often not clear if the payoff is worth the complexity," continued Calkins, "PopCorners and GM's spot with Netflix, for example, performed very well for our panel."

Beverage companies were back again as well, but this time with a new leader of the pack with advertisements from Heineken, Molson Coors, and Rémy Martin – the first time in three decades that alcohol brands not owned by Anheuser-Busch aired national spots after the Budweiser and Bud Light parent company gave up their exclusivity last June. "Molson Coors featuring Miller Lite, Coors Light, and Blue Moon in one spot was a clever way to ensure all their brands potentially benefit," said Rucker.

M&M's advertisement with Maya Rudolph received low grades, failing on the company's weekslong leadup of "retiring" their famous "spokescandies" — only to bring them back with this spot. "Their effort to connect the conversation around M&M's in the last month with this ad proved unsuccessful, resulting in negative results from the panel," said Calkins.

The Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review uses a strategic academic framework known as ADPLAN to evaluate the strategic effectiveness of Super Bowl spots. The acronym helps viewers grade ads based on Attention, Distinction, Positioning, Linkage, Amplification and Net Equity.

