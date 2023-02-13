Author Mark Bean's new book "Odin's Horns" centers around one man's error that separates him from his elite military team and the incredible fallout it creates for him

Recent release "Odin's Horns" from Page Publishing author Mark Bean is an enthralling story of one man's fight for survival following a mistake that finds him on his own in a dangerous world. Disgraced by his boss who now wants him dead, Bean's hero will be forced to outwit enemies and allies if he has any hope of staying alive and finding out what happened to his comrades.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark Bean, a retired Marine Infantry Colonel with thirty-four years of active service who earned a master's degree in military studies and a PhD in organizational management, has completed his new book "Odin's Horns": a gripping story set in a dystopian future in which America has devolved into three warring territories, and a lone member of an elite military unit finds himself stranded from his team.

"As a member of a very special military unit, I'm not paid to make mistakes," writes Bean. "The short version is I got separated from the rest of my team and failed to regain contact. A serious blunder. I took a knee during a security halt, dozed off, and when I woke up, they were gone. It's not supposed to happen, but it happened. Sh*t always happens. I'm a tough, well trained, experienced, special operations commando. A member of the elite Gray-Black (GB) Squadron and we are regular participants in what has become a nightmare of global conflict. My whole life is the GB and fighting and I am very good at what I do. But I've messed up seriously and made myself expendable. My boss has decided that the best way to get rid of me is to put me back on the ground in the middle of a hornet's nest and let me die. I have other ideas."

Published by Page Publishing, Mark Bean's gripping novel takes readers on an exhilarating journey through deadly battlefields and incredible global strife. Facing danger from enemies and comrades alike, Bean's protagonist will be forced to make difficult decisions that will challenge every fiber of his being, but will he be able to do what it takes to survive and find his friends?

