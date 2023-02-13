Submit Release
News Search

There were 338 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,392 in the last 365 days.

The INNOCN 2023 New 4K Computer Monitor 28 Inch 28D1U is perfect for Every Creator

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart display enthusiasts are regularly blown away by the cutting-edge creations developed by the skilled team of researchers and developers at Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN). It is no surprise that INNOCN has smart displays that have been recognized by Rolling Stone and Forbes editors. This prestigious company was founded on the principle of making monitors that would aid creative professionals of all types in their quest to become more efficient and effective in their respective field.


INNOCN designs smart displays that are diverse and suitable for a wide range of creatives. Its most recent innovation is the INNOCN 2023 New 4K Computer Monitor 28 Inch 28D1U, a smart display with a large 28-inch screen and excellent picture quality. This new computer gaming monitor is currently available as part of the Amazon 7 Day Deal, which means Amazon customers can get it for $199.99 after a $50 prime exclusive discount. This special offer will expire on February 19, 2023, so act quickly or pay the original price of $249.99 at any time.

The 28D1U Computer Monitor has a 4K UHD screen resolution, which ensures excellent image and video quality. This smart monitor has a 3840*2160p resolution and an advanced IPS panel with LED backlit technology to make images and videos more vibrant.

The 28D1U Computer Monitor is designed to provide users with the best possible experience. It has a frameless design and a 178° wide viewing angle. The smart display can be adjusted in height and tilted and swiveled for mobility. For those who prefer a more modern setup, the 28D1U is VESA wall mountable.

Connectivity via HDMI and DisplayPort, an eye saver mode, and a flicker-free smart adaptive picture setting further cement this computer monitor's status as a must-have for any household. With so many features, the INNOCN 2023 New 4K Computer Monitor 28 Inch 28D1U is perfect for any creator and occasion.

Media Contact

Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited

Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com/

Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08b53e82-a443-4bc7-8cc4-ae13fea9d9fb


You just read:

The INNOCN 2023 New 4K Computer Monitor 28 Inch 28D1U is perfect for Every Creator

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.