Lleida.net Receives a New Patent in Denmark and Raises its Intellectual Property Portfolio to 220

/EIN News/ -- MADRID, Spain, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology services company Lleida.net (LLN.MC) (ALLLN.PA) (LLEIF.US) has received a new patent from the Danish authorities and now adds 220 recognitions to its intellectual property portfolio.

The patent, entitled "Method for electronically signing contracts," is signed by Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company, and Cristina Solá, from the company's technical team.

The patent is numbered DK3767875 and is valid for 20 years. It is number 220 in its portfolio.

"Our presence in the European Union continues to be key for the company, and this patent in Denmark endorses the technical capacity of Lleida.net," explained Sapena.

The European Union authorities recently granted Lleida.net a new patent for its EIDAS-certified procurement method.

Lleida.net's growth strategy in the electronic signature, notification, and contracting market in the countries where it is present and where it plans to be in the future is based on a solid growth policy in intellectual property and R&D, as well as on reinforcement of its internationalization policy.

Lleida.net is a European leader in the registered electronic signature, notification, and contracting sector and already has 220 patents received from more than 64 countries around the world.

Its portfolio is one of the strongest in the sector worldwide. More than 60 countries on five continents have granted patents, including the European Union, the United States, China, Russia, India, Mexico, Japan, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia, and New Zealand.

It is listed on the OTCQX index in New York, Euronext Growth in Paris, and BME Growth in Madrid.

Pedrosa IR ir@pedrosa.uk