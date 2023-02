Power Management IC Market Share, Size, Industry Overview, Key Players, Trends, Insights and Forecast to 2027

The Power Management IC Market is expected to reach US$ 45.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.6% during 2022-2027.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titledย "๐—ฃ๐—ผ๐˜„๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—œ๐—– ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€, ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ, ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ, ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต, ๐—ข๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฎ-๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿณ", the global power management IC market size ย reached US$ 28.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 45.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.6% during 2022-2027.Power management IC or integrated circuit represents an array of combined microchips that are utilized to manage the flow of energy between capacitors and transistors in electronic devices. They can be categorized into several types, including linear regulator ICs, voltage reference ICs, switching regulator ICs, etc. These power management IC solutions are mostly used in battery-operated electronics, such as portable media players, smartphones, wearable devices, healthcare equipment, etc., and perform multiple essential operations, which include power and battery management, voltage regulation, system control, audio and interface functions, etc. Consequently, they find extensive applications across numerous sectors, including communication, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, etc.๐——๐—ผ๐˜„๐—ป๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ ๐˜€๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ฏ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ: https://www.imarcgroup.com/power-management-ic-market/requestsample Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.Power Management IC Market Trends:The inflating demand for battery-powered consumer devices across countries is among the key factors driving the power management IC market. In addition to this, the expanding telecommunication industry and the escalating advancements in peripheral devices and wireless technology are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the rising environmental consciousness, and the emerging trend of constructing cities with smart grid systems as their integral part are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the growing automation in the automotive segment and the elevating usage of the power management IC systems by leading automobile manufacturers to efficiently manage extreme battery voltage fluctuations, improve battery life, and enhance security systems are further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the shifting preferences toward adopting energy harvesting systems and the increasing integration of the internet of things (IoT) and big data among various industry verticals are anticipated to propel the power management IC market over the forecasted period.Power Management IC Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape With Key Players:The competitive landscape of the power management IC market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:โ€ข Analog Devices, Inc.โ€ข Dialog Semiconductor PLCโ€ข Linear Technology Corporationโ€ข Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.โ€ข NXP Semiconductors N.V.โ€ข On Semiconductor Corporationโ€ข Renesas Electronics Corporationโ€ข ST Microelectronics International N.Vโ€ข Texas Instruments Incorporated.Key Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the global power management IC market on the basis of product, application and region.Breakup by Product:โ€ข Linear Regulator ICsโ€ข Switching Regulator ICsโ€ข Voltage Reference ICsโ€ข Power Management ASICs/ASSPsโ€ข OthersBreakup by Application:โ€ข Communicationโ€ข Computing Devicesโ€ข Consumer Electronicsโ€ข Automotiveโ€ข Healthcareโ€ข OthersBreakup by Region:โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)โ€ข Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)๐—”๐˜€๐—ธ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฌ% ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2027&flag=C This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜€:About Us:IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARCโ€™s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companyโ€™s expertise.Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.