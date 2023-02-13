Power Management IC Market Share, Size, Industry Overview, Key Players, Trends, Insights and Forecast to 2027
The Power Management IC Market is expected to reach US$ 45.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.6% during 2022-2027.ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled "𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗜𝗖 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳", the global power management IC market size reached US$ 28.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 45.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.6% during 2022-2027.
Power management IC or integrated circuit represents an array of combined microchips that are utilized to manage the flow of energy between capacitors and transistors in electronic devices. They can be categorized into several types, including linear regulator ICs, voltage reference ICs, switching regulator ICs, etc. These power management IC solutions are mostly used in battery-operated electronics, such as portable media players, smartphones, wearable devices, healthcare equipment, etc., and perform multiple essential operations, which include power and battery management, voltage regulation, system control, audio and interface functions, etc. Consequently, they find extensive applications across numerous sectors, including communication, consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, etc.
Power Management IC Market Trends:
The inflating demand for battery-powered consumer devices across countries is among the key factors driving the power management IC market. In addition to this, the expanding telecommunication industry and the escalating advancements in peripheral devices and wireless technology are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the rising environmental consciousness, and the emerging trend of constructing cities with smart grid systems as their integral part are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the growing automation in the automotive segment and the elevating usage of the power management IC systems by leading automobile manufacturers to efficiently manage extreme battery voltage fluctuations, improve battery life, and enhance security systems are further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the shifting preferences toward adopting energy harvesting systems and the increasing integration of the internet of things (IoT) and big data among various industry verticals are anticipated to propel the power management IC market over the forecasted period.
Power Management IC Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the power management IC market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Analog Devices, Inc.
• Dialog Semiconductor PLC
• Linear Technology Corporation
• Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
• NXP Semiconductors N.V.
• On Semiconductor Corporation
• Renesas Electronics Corporation
• ST Microelectronics International N.V
• Texas Instruments Incorporated.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global power management IC market on the basis of product, application and region.
Breakup by Product:
• Linear Regulator ICs
• Switching Regulator ICs
• Voltage Reference ICs
• Power Management ASICs/ASSPs
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Communication
• Computing Devices
• Consumer Electronics
• Automotive
• Healthcare
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)
• Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)
This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
