Protect Your Heart and Your Wallet from Romance Scams

Be careful what you post and make public online. Scammers can use details shared on social media and dating sites to better understand and target you. Beware if your new online love interest seems too perfect. Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Go slowly and ask lots of questions.

If you suspect a romance scam, protect your heart and your wallet by following these helpful tips:

  • Stop communicating with the person immediately. 
  • Block them on every platform they’ve used to communicate with you. This will keep them from seeing your profile or messaging you again. 
  • Talk to someone you trust. Are your friends or family concerned about your new love interest? 
  • Search online for the type of job the person has, plus the word “scammer.” For example, search for “oil rig scammer” or “US Army scammer.” Have other people posted similar stories? 
  • Do a reverse image search of the person’s profile picture. Is it associated with another name or details that don’t match up? These are signs of a scam. 
  • If you think you’ve been the victim of a romance scam, especially if it relates to a financial product or service, you are encouraged to file a complaint with the DFPI, or contact us with questions or issues at (866) 275-2677 or AskDFPI@dfpi.ca.gov.  
