Global DC-DC Converter Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s “DC-DC Converter Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the DC-DC converter market. As per TBRC’s DC-DC converter market forecast, the DC-DC converter market size is expected to grow to $18.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.1%.

The growth in the DC-DC converter market is due to increasing power consumption. North America region is expected to hold the largest DC-DC converter market share. Major players in the DC-DC converter market include Texas Instruments Incorporated, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., General Electric Company, Delta Electronics Inc.

Trending DC-DC Converter Market Trend

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the DC-DC converter market. Major companies operating in the DC-DC converter market are developing innovative products to reinforce their position.

DC-DC Converter Market Segments

• By Product Type: Isolated DC-DC Converters, Nonisolated DC-DC Converters

• By Input Voltage: 3V-14V, 15V-35V, 36V-75V, >75V

• By Output Power: 0.25W-250W, 250W-500W, 500W-1000W, >1000W

• By Industry: Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, IT and Telecommunication, Aerospace and Defense, Railways, Energy and Power, Other Industries

• By Geography: The global DC-DC converter market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

DC-DC converters are high-frequency power conversion circuits that convert high-frequency switching and switching noise into regulated DC voltages using inductors, transformers, and capacitors. This converter outputs a distinct DC voltage from a DC input voltage. As its name suggests, it only functions with sources of direct current (DC) and not with sources of alternating current (AC). It is used to effectively generate a regulated voltage from a potentially poorly controlled source to a potentially variable load.

