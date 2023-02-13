Avocado Processing Market 2023: Size, Industry Overview, Analysis, Trends, Latest Insights and Forecast to 2028
The Avocado processing market to reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during 2023-2028.ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝗔𝘃𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗼 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴,” the global avocado processing market size reached US$ 2.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during 2023-2028.
Avocado processing refers to the methods utilized to process avocado, the fruit of the Persea Americana tree that contains a single large seed, to produce guacamole avocado oil, frozen avocado, avocado sauce, etc. The procedures involve several steps, such as washing, sorting, peeling, blending with other ingredients, packaging, etc. Products derived from avocado processing are rich sources of essential nutrients, including proteins, minerals, potassium, lecithin, monounsaturated omega-9 fatty acids, beta carotene, and vitamins A, D, and E, which help maintain cholesterol levels, improve heart health and regulate digestion. They even possess antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which help to treat skin itchiness, acne, blemishes, and damage from ultraviolet (UV) rays. Consequently, avocado processing techniques find extensive applications across countries.
𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.imarcgroup.com/avocado-processing-market/requestsample
Global Avocado Processing Market Trends:
The expanding food industry and the shifting preferences toward global cuisines and westernization of food patterns are primarily driving the avocado processing market. In line with this, the elevating sales of processed and convenience foods and the rising awareness among the masses about the health benefits offered by consuming avocadoes are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the emerging trend of replacing butter and vegetable oils with avocado oil in commercial and household settings, on account of its high concentration of beneficiary fatty acids, is also positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for organic skincare and hair care products and the growing integration of avocado oil as an essential ingredient in the cosmetic and personal care industry are further stimulating the market growth. In addition to this, the inflating popularity of frozen avocado and avocado sauce and the increasing product availability through online retail channels are expected to propel the avocado processing market over the forecasted period.
𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗡𝗼𝘄: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1270&method=1
Avocado Processing Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the avocado processing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Wholly
• Yucatan
• Sabra
• PL
• Calvio
• Salud Food Group
• Olivado Group
• Spectrum organics
• Grupo Industrial Batellero
• Sesajal
• The Village Press
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global avocado processing market on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Guacamole
• Avocado Oil
• Frozen Avocado
• Avocado Sauce
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Food and Beverages
• Cosmetics
• Pharmaceuticals
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Online
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)
• Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)
𝗔𝘀𝗸 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝟭𝟬% 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1270&flag=C
This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023-2028)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀:
Soybean Oil Market
Potato Starch Market
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here