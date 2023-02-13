Submit Release
The Heart of Los Angeles Returns With Permanent Power Connection

giant red heart with los angeles script glows in the center of a giant rainbow at the end of downtown LA's Third Street Tunnel

The Heart of Los Angeles - Light at The End of the Tunnel, by Tory DiPietro

1950's pink Cadillac sits in the rainbow and heart installation at the end of the third street tunnel, downtown LA

Pink Cadillac in "Heart of Los Angeles" Art installation by Tory DiPietro

Los Angeles now has a permanent rainbow and giant glowing heart creating a new vibrant landmark in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monday 2/13/2023 at 6pm The Heart of Los Angeles - Light at The End of The Tunnel, on the historic 3rd Street Tunnel downtown returns just in time for Valentines day. The glowing symbol of love is the creation of L.A. native, artist Tory DiPietro and will now become a permanent part of the city's landscape. After an incredible two year journey of initiating the project, raising the needed funds, and obtaining the required city approval to create the work, DiPietro originally lit the piece in March of 2022 powered with an onsite generator. After months of becoming one of LA's new favorite photo locations the site was taken over by a homeless encampment, the generator stolen, and the heart tagged with graffiti leaving the rainbow and giant heart to sit unlit for months.

With the help of her producer Adolfo Nodal, and Glumac Engineers DiPietro was able to get a permanent power connection approved with the Bureau of Street Lighting and the beloved new landmark will be relighting for all to enjoy just in time for the holiday of hearts.

We invite you for the grand relighting this Monday 2/13/2023 at 6pm where the artist will be onsite for media and photos.
710 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90071

for all direct media inquiries please contact inquiries@torydipietro.com

Tory DiPietro
Tory DiPietro Studio - Heart of LA- LIGHT
+1 626-200-8831
email us here

