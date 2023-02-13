Forming Fluids Market Research, Size ( CAGR of 1.89% ), Share, Outlook, Latest Insights and Overview During 2023-2028
Forming fluids are liquids used in various metalworking processes, including folding, stamping, drawing, and wiredrawingBROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Forming Fluids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global forming fluids market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.89% during 2023-2028.
Year considered to estimate the market size:
Base year of the analysis: 2022
Historical period: 2017-2022
Forecast period: 2023-2028
Forming fluids are liquids used in various metalworking processes, including folding, stamping, drawing, and wiredrawing. They offer excellent lubrication, possess anti-corrosion properties, and protect shield substrates from nicks and damages during manufacturing and molding. Consequently, forming fluids are extensively used to produce sheet metal and other components with the support of oil-based components and emulsions.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/forming-fluids-market/requestsample
Forming Fluids Market Trends:
The widespread adoption of forming fluids across various industries can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-performance, lightweight, and metalworking fluids for bending, stretching, and shaping operations. This is further facilitated by the rising awareness amongst manufacturers regarding their multiple beneficial properties, such as ensuring product quality, reducing tool wear, and improving productivity. In line with this, the significant growth in the automobile industry has further propelled the need for lightweight vehicles, which, in turn, has facilitated the uptake of forming fluids to manufacture several vehicle metallic parts. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, significant advancements in metal forming processes, and the introduction of soluble oil and semi-synthetic emulsion-infused fluids for providing long-term corrosion resistance, are contributing to the market growth.
Forming Fluids Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global forming fluids market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Afton
• BASF
• Chevron Oronite
• Dow
• Lonza
• Lubrizol
• Apar
• Chevron
• Columbia Petro
• Gazprom
• Idemitsu Kosan
• Indian Oil
• ukoil
• Pertamina
• Sinopec
• SK
• Total Lubricants USA.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global forming fluids market on the basis of product type, application and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Rolling Oils
• Hydroforming Fluids
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Primary Metals
• Transportation Equipment
• Fabricated Metal Products
• Machinery
• Metal Cans
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• Asia Pacific
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1121&flag=C
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
• Biomass Gasification Market
• Piston Engine Aircraft Market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here