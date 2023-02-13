Field Activity Management Market Size Expected To Reach $2.3 Billion By 2027

Field Activity Management Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 13, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Field Activity Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the field activity management market. As per TBRC’s field activity management market forecast, the field activity management market size is expected to grow to $2.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.4%.

Increasing adoption of automation and digitalization is expected to propel the growth of the field activity management market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest field activity management market share. Major players in the field activity management market include Bentley Systems Inc., Comarch SA, Corrata, The Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., FastField Mobile Forms, Field Safe Solutions Inc., Fulcrum Digital Private Limited, IFS AB.

The increasing concentration on SaaS-based solutions has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the field activity management market. Software as a service (SaaS) is an abbreviation for a software distribution model in which a cloud provider hosts applications for quick access by end users. Major companies operating in the field activity management sector are incorporating SaaS-based solutions to effectively track and manage resources. For instance, in October 2021, Opsivity, Inc., an Australia-based field service management company, launched its SaaS-based services in the US market. Customers in the United States can now access Opsivity's SaaS-based solutions for real-time remote field support and management. Opsivity also leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) to harness knowledge and share operational expertise across field teams in order to solve technical issues in real-time and increase productivity in industries that face labour shortages.

Field Activity Management Market Segments

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

• By Vertical: IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, BFSI, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global field activity management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The field activity management solution refers to solutions that consolidate and capture data related to mapping and scheduling, location data, and time and expense tracking on a single platform, allowing for more efficient asset utilization, visualization, tracking, and management. The field activity management is used for managing field activities, including physical assets, the associated workforce, and equipment, through the use of software, workflows, and communication solutions.

Field Activity Management Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Field Activity Management Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides field activity management market outlook, field activity management global market analysis, field activity management global market forecast and field activity management global market insights on field activity management market size, drivers and trends, field activity management global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and field activity management global market growth across geographies. The field activity management global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

