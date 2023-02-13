Integrated Marine Automation System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Integrated Marine Automation System Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Integrated Marine Automation System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the integrated marine automation system market. As per TBRC’s integrated marine automation system market forecast, the integrated marine automation system market size is expected to grow to $6.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.0%.

The growth in the integrated marine automation system market is due to the increase in marine accidents. Europe region is expected to hold the largest integrated marine automation system market share. Major players in the integrated marine automation system market include ABB Ltd., Consilium AB, Honeywell International Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Marine Technologies LLC.

Trending Integrated Marine Automation System Market Trend

Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the integrated marine automation system market. The market is witnessing an increase in control system software developed on AI-based technologies. The control systems provide seamless control integration through mathematical modelling and design of various marine operations.

Integrated Marine Automation System Market Segments

• By Ship Type: Commercial, Defense, Unmanned

• By System: Power Management System, Vessel Management System, Process Control System, Safety System

• By Autonomy: Partial Automation, Remotely-Operated, Autonomous

• By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

• By Geography: The global integrated marine automation system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An integrated marine automation system entails a variety of control systems, from small stand-alone alarm systems to fully integrated alarm and control systems. These systems are composed of various hardware and software components that capture, process, store, transmit, and present information about the vessel's system. The system's essential quality is its ability to continuously provide trusted information to control personnel, allowing for quick and appropriate responses. The integrated marine automation system is used to monitor and control operations on a ship.

