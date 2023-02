HIV Drugs Market Share, Key Players, Industry Overview, Insights, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

The HIV Drugs Market is expected to reach US$ 38.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during 2022-2027.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œ๐—›๐—œ๐—ฉ ๐——๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—ด๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€, ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ, ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ, ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต, ๐—ข๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฎ-๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿณโ€, the global HIV drugs market size reached US$ 29.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 38.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during 2022-2027.HIV or human immunodeficiency virus is a type of virus that attacks the immune system of the body. It can turn into a more serious and life-threatening diseases, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), if not treated timely. HIV or human immunodeficiency virus is a type of virus that attacks the immune system of the body. It can turn into a more serious and life-threatening diseases, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), if not treated timely. Such a virus is spread by contact with certain bodily fluids of a person with HIV, most commonly during unprotected sexual contact or through sharing the same syringe. HIV is treated with antiretroviral medicines that work by stopping the virus from replicating in the body, which allows the immune system to fix itself and prevent further damage. Moreover, the rising awareness about HIV infection among people is facilitating the demand for HIV drugs. Apart from this, the significant expansion in the healthcare industry, along with the rising patient population and the continual launch of novel drugs are expected to fuel the growth of the market. The increasing number of awareness programs organized by both the government and non-government organizations (NGOs) is acting another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as the rising demand for antiretroviral therapies (ARTs), along with the presence of several multinational pharmaceutical companies and generic drug manufacturers, are creating a positive outlook for the market further across the globe.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:The competitive landscape of the HIV drugs market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:โ€ข Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH,โ€ข Merck & Co., Inc.,โ€ข ViiV Healthcare,โ€ข AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,โ€ข Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,โ€ข Bristol-Myers Squibb Gilead Sciences, Inc.,โ€ข Johnson & Johnson,โ€ข Cipla Limited,โ€ข Daiichi Sankyo,โ€ข Emcure,โ€ข Hetero Drugs,โ€ข Mylan.Key Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the global HIV drugs market on the basis of breakup by drug class, distribution channel and region.Breakup by Drug Class:โ€ข Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitorsโ€ข Multi-Class Combination Productsโ€ข Protease Inhibitorsโ€ข HIV Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitorsโ€ข Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitorsโ€ข Entry Inhibitors โ€" CCR5 Co-Receptor Antagonistโ€ข Fusion Inhibitors and OthersBreakup by Distribution Channel:โ€ข Hospital Pharmaciesโ€ข Retail Pharmaciesโ€ข Online Pharmaciesโ€ข OthersBreakup by Region:โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.Key Highlights of the Report:โ€ข Market Performance (2016-2021)โ€ข Market Outlook (2022-2027)โ€ข Market Trendsโ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factorsโ€ข Impact of COVID-19โ€ข Value Chain Analysisโ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape 