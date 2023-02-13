Global Road Safety Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Road Safety Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Road Safety Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 13, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Road Safety Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the road safety market. As per TBRC’s road safety market forecast, the road safety market size is expected to grow to $5.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.1%.

The increasing number of road accidents and fatalities is significantly contributing to the growth of the road safety global market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest road safety market share. Major players in the road safety market include Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Sensys Gatso Group, Redflex Holdings, Verra Mobility, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Motorola Solutions Inc., Information Engineering Group Inc., Cubic Corporation, Siemens AG, Conduent Inc., VITRONIC, Laser Technology Inc.

Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the road safety market. Major companies operating in the road safety global market are coming up with new technology to solve complex and new road safety issues and improve already existing solutions being implemented in road safety. For instance, in February 2021, Motorola Solutions Inc., a US-based video equipment and telecommunications company that provides road safety solutions introduced a video-as-a-Service solution. It combines body-worn cameras, cloud-based support, and digital evidence management software in the new package for law enforcement organizations. The V300 body-worn camera, a mounting kit, an extra battery, and access to digital evidence management are all included in the body-worn camera as-a-service package. The company's product line was expanded by the new item.

By Service: Consulting And Training, Support And Maintenance, Managed

By Solution: Light Speed, Bus Lane And Section Enforcement, ALPR/ANPR, Incident Detection And Response, Other Solutions

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Lighht Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Geography: The road safety global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Road safety refers to strategies and tactics for lowering the likelihood that someone may be involved in a car accident. The road safety is used to prevent road users from getting severely injured or being killed by the means of spreading awareness through various road safety tools including road signs, fences, speed detectors and others.

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Road Safety Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on road safety market size, drivers and trends, road safety market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and road safety market growth across geographies.

