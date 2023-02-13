Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 13, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the revenue cycle management (RCM) market. As per TBRC’s revenue cycle management (RCM) market forecast, the revenue cycle management (rcm) market size is expected to grow to $193.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.4%.

The increase in healthcare expenditures is expected to propel the growth of the revenue cycle management market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest revenue cycle management (RCM) market share. Major players in the revenue cycle management (RCM) market include The SSI Group LLC, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Experian Health, R1 RCM Inc., McKesson Corporation, Athenahealth Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Cerner Corporation.

Learn More On The Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7712&type=smp

Trending Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Trend

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the revenue cycle management market. Major companies operating in the revenue cycle management market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in June 2022, Olive, a US-based healthcare automation company launched its Autonomous Revenue Cycle (ARC) management suite of solutions that allows healthcare organizations to handle time-consuming administrative tasks using artificial intelligence in the revenue cycle and get paid quicker while reducing the uncompensated care risk. It integrates practice management systems and existing electronic health records.

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Segments

By Product: Integrated, Standalone

By Component: Software, Services

By Function: Claims And Denial Management, Medical Coding and Billing, Electronic Health Record (EHR), Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), Insurance, Other Functions

By Deployment: Web-Based, Cloud-Based, On-Premises

By End User: Hospitals, General Physicians, Labs, Other End Users

By Geography: The revenue cycle management (RCM) global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Global Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/revenue-cycle-management-rcm-global-market-report

Revenue cycle management refers to the services used by healthcare providers to be financially viable and to continue providing their patients high-quality treatment through the process of locating, obtaining, and managing the practice's revenue from payers based on the services rendered. This helps providers prevent delayed or lost money. These are useful in tracking patient care episodes from registration to the final payment of a balance.

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on revenue cycle management (RCM) market size, drivers and trends, revenue cycle management (RCM) market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and revenue cycle management (RCM) market growth across geographies. The revenue cycle management (RCM) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

