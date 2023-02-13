Global Surgical Retractors Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Surgical Retractors Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Surgical Retractors Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the surgical retractors market. As per TBRC’s surgical retractors market forecast, the surgical retractors market size is expected to grow to $3.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

An increase in number of surgical procedures is expected to propel the growth of the surgical retractors market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest surgical retractors market share. Major players in the surgical retractors market include B. Braun, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Henry Schein Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic PLC., Teleflex Incorporated, Terumo Corporation.

Trending Surgical Retractors Market Trend

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the surgical retractors market. Major companies operating in the surgical retractors market are introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in August 2021, Advanced Surgical Retractor Systems Inc., a US-based medical equipment company launched exploratory laparotomy with the new TITAN Cestero surgical retractor (CSR), an advancement in surgical retractor technology. The TITAN CSR combines multiple retractors in one novel device and is designed to integrate with Bookwalter blades. It provides optimal exposure to deep and retroperitoneal structures boasting a 50x faster setup speed.

Surgical Retractors Market Segments

• By Type: Handheld, Self-retaining

• By Design: Fixed or Flat-Frame Retractors, Angled or Curved-Frame Retractors, Blade or Elevated-Tip Retractors

• By Usage: Tissue Handling And Dissection, Fluid Swabbing

• By Application: Neurosurgery, Wound Closure, Reconstructive Surgery, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Obstetrics And Gynecology, Others Applications

• By End User: Hospitals And Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global surgical retractors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Surgical retractors are the medical instruments that are used during a surgical procedure to keep the area of incision or surgery open. The device improves visibility and contributes to a more effective surgical procedure. The surgical retractors are used to hold an incision or wound open while a surgeon works.

