Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Dodge County, Wis.

BEAVER DAM, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Beaver Dam, Wis. that occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, February 12, 2023.

At approximately 3:31 p.m., law enforcement from Beaver Dam Police Department was notified of a domestic disturbance in an outside jurisdiction and the subject from that disturbance was driving a vehicle. A Beaver Dam Police officer located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, which led to a brief vehicle pursuit. The subject then pulled over on the 500 block of Louise Lane in Beaver Dam, WI and remained in their vehicle. Law enforcement were aware of a firearm in the subject’s possession and stayed at a distance while attempting verbal commands, which the subject ignored. Ultimately, upon approach, law enforcement found the subject deceased. A firearm was recovered in the subject’s vehicle.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dodge County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct media inquiries regarding the officer involved critical incident to Wisconsin DOJ.