Submit Release
News Search

There were 258 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,289 in the last 365 days.

Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Dodge County, Wis.

BEAVER DAM, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Beaver Dam, Wis. that occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, February 12, 2023.

 

At approximately 3:31 p.m., law enforcement from Beaver Dam Police Department was notified of a domestic disturbance in an outside jurisdiction and the subject from that disturbance was driving a vehicle. A Beaver Dam Police officer located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, which led to a brief vehicle pursuit. The subject then pulled over on the 500 block of Louise Lane in Beaver Dam, WI and remained in their vehicle. Law enforcement were aware of a firearm in the subject’s possession and stayed at a distance while attempting verbal commands, which the subject ignored. Ultimately, upon approach, law enforcement found the subject deceased. A firearm was recovered in the subject’s vehicle.

 

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

 

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

 

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dodge County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

 

Please direct media inquiries regarding the officer involved critical incident to Wisconsin DOJ.

You just read:

Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Dodge County, Wis.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.