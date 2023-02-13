In-Game Advertising Market Value to Cross USD 17.6 Billion in 2030

In-Game Advertising Market Value

Growing number of internet users & the widespread adoption of smartphones and other portable devices are the primary factors driving in-game advertising market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global in-game advertising market was pegged at $6.8 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $17.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in interest in social and mobile gaming and increase in global internet penetration have boosted the growth of the global in-game advertising market. However, these in-game ads district users from the game, which hampers the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in technology and potential in the developing countries would open new opportunities in the future.

The static ads segment dominated the market

By type, the static ads segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global in-game advertising market. However, the dynamic ads segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2030, as companies use dynamic ads to target audience to boost sales.

The PC/laptop segment held the largest share

By device type, the PC/laptop segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global in-game advertising market. However, the smartphone/tablet segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, owing to surge in penetration of smartphones/tablets and the internet.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the global in-game advertising industry across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market, due to presence of major market players in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, owing to increase in internet penetration in the region.

Major market players

• Alphabet Inc.

• Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd.

• Blizzard Entertainment Inc.

• Electronic Arts Inc.

• MediaSpike Inc.

• ironSource Ltd.

• Motive Interactive Inc.

• Playwire LLC

• RapidFire Inc.

• WPP Plc

Key Findings of the Study:

