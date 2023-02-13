Bắc Giang’s train station to offer int’l freight transportation services

VIETNAM, February 13 - HÀ NỘI — Kép train station in the northern province of Bắc Giang will offer international freight transportation services from February 20, as it meets all necessary conditions, according to the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR).

Specifically, the station will organise a fleet of trains running from Kép to Đồng Đăng Station in the border province of Lạng Sơn and then to China’s Pingxiang station.

The Kép Station’s load and unload capacity is from 80 to 100 carriages or containers per day. Freight includes electronics and industrial products, construction materials, industrial wood and raw ore.

A bonded warehouse is expected to be built at the station to serve the import and export activities of enterprises in Bắc Giang and Bắc Ninh provinces and neighbouring localities. It specialises in receiving refrigerated containers transported from the South which will then be exported to China.

Currently, VNR is managing international freight terminals, namely Lào Cai, Yên Viên, Hải Phòng, Đồng Đăng, Giáp Bát and Sóng Thần. — VNS