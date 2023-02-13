Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market: Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts (2020-2027)

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market refers to the market for drugs used to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation in the joints and surrounding tissues. RA drugs are designed to reduce pain, swelling, and joint damage associated with the disease.

There are several different types of drugs used to treat RA, including:

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs)

Biologic response modifiers (biologics)

Steroids

Pain relievers

The RA drugs market has grown significantly in recent years, driven by the increasing prevalence of RA, advances in medical technology and treatments, and increased demand for effective and convenient treatments. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the development of new drugs and the increasing availability of treatments in developing countries.

Despite the growth of the RA drugs market, there are still significant unmet needs in the treatment of RA, including the need for more effective and convenient treatments and the need for treatments that can better target the underlying causes of the disease. Companies in the RA drugs market are actively developing new drugs and treatments to address these unmet needs and to continue to improve the standard of care for RA patients.

the global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market was estimated at $57.92 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $62.93 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

Download Detailed COVID-19 Impact Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3753

Rise in the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, surge in geriatric population, and transition from symptom management to slowing the progression of the disease are the major factors that drive the growth of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market. On the other hand, side effects associated with the medication and higher cost of biologics & biosimilars restrain the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, developments in the field of biosimilars and novel biologics are expected to pave the way for new opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The manufacturing of drugs are considered under essential services and thus, the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market has not been much affected.

Drugs used for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis like tocilizumab and hydroxychloroquine have also been studied for treatment of the novel corona virus.

The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market is analyzed across drug class, administration, sales channel, and region. Based on drug class, the disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs segment contributed to nearly four-fifths of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market share in 2019 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs segment, on the other hand, is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on route of administration, the parenteral segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market revenue in 2019and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. Simultaneously, the oral segment would register the highest CAGR of 3.1% till 2027.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3753

Based on region, North America generated the highest in 2019, generating more than two-fourths of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 3.2% by 2027. The other two provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market report include Amgen Inc., UCB S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Key Findings Of The Study

By drug class, the DMARDs segment held largest rheumatoid arthritis drugs market share in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of route of administration, the parenteral segment held largest rheumatoid arthritis drugs market share in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

According to sales channel, the over-the-counter drugs segment exhibits fastest growth, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Other Trending Reports:

Spirulina Market>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/spirulina-market

Tissue Engineering Market>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tissue-engineering-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.