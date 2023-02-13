Red Rice Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2030: Allied Market Research

The demand for red rice is increasing among consumers, which offer many health benefits, thus creating a lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the Market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Red Rice Market by Product Type, Nature, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The global red rice market size was valued at $2,915.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,110.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.5%. Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,301.5 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,736.9 million by 2030.

The demand for red rice is increasing among consumers, as it is a rich source of fibers, which offer many health benefits such as it lowers cholesterol, promotes fullness, prevents the formation of blood clots, and improves digestive health, thus creating a lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the global red rice market.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14534

Companies are focusing on diversification of their business and positioning their products in a right manner to get the target market. They are introducing products that are healthy and obtained from rice. Red rice is widely consumed as a traditional food in Europe. A key element expected to boost the global market's growth is the growing number of government rules and requirements linked to the safety and quality of food grains around the world.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗲𝗱:

The key players profiled in this report include Lotus Foods, Inc, Urmatt Ltd, Ceylon Pure, Wuhan Jiacheng Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Lundberg Family Farm, Woodland Foods, Inc, The Kruger Co, Mars, Inc, Riviana Foods, Inc, and Fabrar Liberia, Inc.

𝗟𝗜𝗠𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗘𝗥 - 𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 & 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ac230a6b887becf5d4137ac662e27b12

On the basis of region, Europe was the prominent market in 2020, accounting for the maximum share in the global red rice market due to tremendous popularity and substantial consumption of plant-based foods in the region. In addition, this region is one of the largest producers and consumers of farro and its products. In addition, growing interest in its nutritional content, increasing attention to local traditions and ancient foods from consumers, growing interest in agrobiodiversity conservation and diversification of cropping system has propelled demand in the region.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

-> By product type, the Rakthashali segment held the highest share, accounting for 44.6% of the global Red Rice market.

-> Based on nature, the organic segment held the major share of 64.1% of the market.

-> Region wise, Europe held the major share in the red rice industry, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.2.Key market segmented

1.3.Research methodology

1.3.1.Secondary research

1.3.2.Primary research

1.3.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Value chain analysis

3.4.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.1.1.Increase in demand for high fiber and nutrient-rich rice products

3.5.1.2.Increasing trends of rice exports by Asian-Pacific countries

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.2.1.Excessive consumption of Red Rice results in gastrointestinal problems

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.5.3.1.Increasing use of red rice in cosmetics sector

3.6.Market share analysis

3.6.1.By product type

3.6.2.By Nature

3.6.3.By Distribution Channel

3.6.4.By region

3.7.Parent/peer analysis

3.8.Impact of COVID-19 on the Red Rice market

CHAPTER 4:RED RICE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1.Overview

4.1.1.Market size and forecast

4.2.Rakthashali

4.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2.Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3.Market analysis, by country

4.3.Thai Red Cargo rice

4.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2.Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3.Market analysis, by country

Toc Continue.....

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14534

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗠𝗥 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵:

Microalgae Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/microalgae-market-A13419

Food Ingredients Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-ingredients-market-A11028

Avocados Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avocados-market-A11040

Protein Alternatives Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protein-alternatives-market-A10972

Instant Dry Yeast Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/instant-dry-yeast-market-A13175

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.