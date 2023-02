Red Rice Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2030: Allied Market Research

The demand for red rice is increasing among consumers, which offer many health benefits, thus creating a lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the Market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œRed Rice Market by Product Type, Nature, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021โ€“2030,โ€ The global red rice market size was valued at $2,915.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,110.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.5%. Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,301.5 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,736.9 million by 2030.

The demand for red rice is increasing among consumers, as it is a rich source of fibers, which offer many health benefits such as it lowers cholesterol, promotes fullness, prevents the formation of blood clots, and improves digestive health, thus creating a lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the global red rice market.

Companies are focusing on diversification of their business and positioning their products in a right manner to get the target market. They are introducing products that are healthy and obtained from rice. Red rice is widely consumed as a traditional food in Europe. A key element expected to boost the global market's growth is the growing number of government rules and requirements linked to the safety and quality of food grains around the world.

๐—Ÿ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜ƒ๐—ผ๐—น๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ:

The key players profiled in this report include Lotus Foods, Inc, Urmatt Ltd, Ceylon Pure, Wuhan Jiacheng Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Lundberg Family Farm, Woodland Foods, Inc, The Kruger Co, Mars, Inc, Riviana Foods, Inc, and Fabrar Liberia, Inc.

On the basis of region, Europe was the prominent market in 2020, accounting for the maximum share in the global red rice market due to tremendous popularity and substantial consumption of plant-based foods in the region. In addition, this region is one of the largest producers and consumers of farro and its products. In addition, growing interest in its nutritional content, increasing attention to local traditions and ancient foods from consumers, growing interest in agrobiodiversity conservation and diversification of cropping system has propelled demand in the region.

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—™๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ฑ๐˜†

-> By product type, the Rakthashali segment held the highest share, accounting for 44.6% of the global Red Rice market.

-> Based on nature, the organic segment held the major share of 64.1% of the market.

-> Region wise, Europe held the major share in the red rice industry, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

๐—ง๐—ฎ๐—ฏ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ข๐—ณ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.2.Key market segmented

1.3.Research methodology

1.3.1.Secondary research

1.3.2.Primary research

1.3.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Value chain analysis

3.4.Porterโ€™s five forces analysis

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.1.1.Increase in demand for high fiber and nutrient-rich rice products

3.5.1.2.Increasing trends of rice exports by Asian-Pacific countries

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.2.1.Excessive consumption of Red Rice results in gastrointestinal problems

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.5.3.1.Increasing use of red rice in cosmetics sector

3.6.Market share analysis

3.6.1.By product type

3.6.2.By Nature

3.6.3.By Distribution Channel

3.6.4.By region

3.7.Parent/peer analysis

3.8.Impact of COVID-19 on the Red Rice market

CHAPTER 4:RED RICE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1.Overview

4.1.1.Market size and forecast

4.2.Rakthashali

4.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2.Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3.Market analysis, by country

4.3.Thai Red Cargo rice

4.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2.Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3.Market analysis, by country

Toc Continue.....

