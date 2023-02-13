Submit Release
Christophe Sut, President of Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions, to leave Sandvik

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christophe Sut, President of Business Area segment Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions, has decided to leave Sandvik for a CEO position in a different company. He will leave Sandvik as of August 11, 2023. The process to find a successor will now be initiated.

"Christophe Sut has made a strong contribution during his time at Sandvik, strengthening our digital manufacturing offering. He has been an appreciated member of the Group Executive Management. While we of course would have liked to see him stay at Sandvik, this also shows our capability to build excellent leaders within Sandvik. I wish him all the best for the future," says Stefan Widing, CEO and President of Sandvik.

Stockholm, February 11, 2023

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2022 the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 112 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations.

The following files are available for download:

 

