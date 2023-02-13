Submit Release
News Search

There were 232 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,253 in the last 365 days.

Fujitec Co., Ltd.: Our Opinion on Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.'s Voting Recommendations on the Agenda Items to be Proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Fujitec Co., Ltd. 6406:

As announced in the "Notice Concerning the Board of Directors' Position on the Agenda Item to be Submitted by the Company and the Agenda Items Proposed by a Shareholder for the Upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders" ( "the Press Release" ) dated January 20, 2023 and the "Notice of Convocation of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" ("the Convocation Notice") dated February 9, 2023, Agenda Item No. 1, which is a management proposal ("the Management Proposal") and Agenda Items No. 2 through No. 7, which are shareholder proposals ("the Shareholder Proposals"), will be placed on the agenda at Our Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders") scheduled to be held on February 24, 2023, following the shareholder proposal submitted by Oasis Japan Strategic Fund Ltd. ("the Shareholder Proponent"). With respect to these proposals, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS"), a proxy voting advisory firm, has issued a report (the "ISS Report") recommending voting "AGAINST" the Management Proposal and voting "FOR" the Shareholder Proposals.

Our Board of Directors are in support of the Management Proposal and are opposed to the Shareholder Proposal. The details of our Board's opinion are set forth in the Press Release, the Convocation Notice, and the January 30th, 2023, press release entitled "Statement on Oasis' claims and its request for an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting" and the "Supplemental material regarding our statement on Oasis' claims" ("Our Opinion Material").

We held an engagement meeting with ISS prior to the issuance of the ISS Report in order to accurately convey our opinions and concerns regarding the Shareholder Proponent and the Shareholder Proposal to ISS. However, ISS issued its Report based on information we consider biased toward the Shareholder Proponent, without considering any part of the explanations or facts given in our meeting with them, nor the opinions of our Board of Directors, and we express our regret towards the judgement of ISS and provide our view on the ISS Report as follows.

Please see our document for more information
Our Opinion on Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.'s Voting Recommendations on the Agenda Items to be Proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230212005027/en/

You just read:

Fujitec Co., Ltd.: Our Opinion on Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.'s Voting Recommendations on the Agenda Items to be Proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.