B2B Telecommunication Market Value to Gain USD 181.35 Billion in 2030

Growing adoption of IoT & rise in demand for B2B telecommunication among corporate & government organizations boost growth of B2B telecommunication market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global B2B telecommunication market was pegged at $46.36 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $181.35 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in adoption of IoT, surge in need for B2B telecommunication among governmental & private organizations, and increase in urbanization & industrialization across the globe drive the global B2B telecommunication market. However, high implementation cost of B2B telecommunication and privacy & security concerns hinder the market growth. On the contrary, integration of novel technologies would unlock new opportunities for the market players in the future.

The SMEs segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2028

By enterprise size, the SMEs segment would register the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, owing to the presence of small and medium-scale organizations and rise in need to enhance telecommunication systems among the SMEs to increase their business reach. However, the large enterprise segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global B2B telecommunication market, as it helps in auto-attendant and calls transferring.

The BFSI segment held the lion's share

By industry vertical, the BFSI segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to around one-fourth of the global B2B telecommunication market, as it allows leading banks to securely process unique transactions as per business requirements in a day. However, the media and entertainment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.7% from 2021 to 2030, as it offers secure communication solution, which enables media houses to contact with big media houses and producers.

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the market, due to increase in adoption of IoT and cloud-based products. However, the global B2B telecommunication industry across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period, owing to the presence of several large-scale manufacturers and availability of high-speed communication networks across the region.

Key market players –

• Amdocs

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• AT& T, Inc.

• Deutsche Telekom AG

• Comarch S.A.

• Orange S.A.

• NTT Communication

• Vodafone Group PLC

• Telefonica, S.A.

• Verizon

Key Findings of the Study:

• By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the largest B2B telecommunication market share in 2020.

• Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2020.

• Depending on solution, the cloud services segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

