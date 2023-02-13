Breaking new ground in autoimmune treatment: The future is now with ustekinumab

Ustekinumab is used to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults and children 6 years of age and older who are candidates for systemic therapy.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Ustekinumab?

Ustekinumab is a prescription medication used to treat certain autoimmune diseases, such as psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease. It works by targeting and blocking the action of interleukin-12 and interleukin-23, two proteins involved in triggering inflammation.

Ustekinumab is given by injection and is typically administered every 12 weeks, although the exact dosing schedule may vary depending on the specific condition being treated and the patient's response to the medication.

Common side effects of ustekinumab include infections, headaches, and reactions at the injection site. More serious side effects are also possible, so it is important to talk to your doctor about the potential benefits and risks of using this medication.

It's important to note that ustekinumab is not a cure for autoimmune diseases and does not work for everyone. Your doctor can help you determine if ustekinumab is a suitable treatment option for you based on your individual health status and medical history.



What is Ustekinumab Market?

The market for ustekinumab, a medication used to treat certain autoimmune diseases, has seen significant growth in recent years due to the increasing prevalence of these conditions. According to market research, the global ustekinumab market is expected to continue to grow at a high rate in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing number of people affected by autoimmune diseases and the increasing awareness of these conditions.

In addition, the growing number of approvals and launches of new biologic drugs, including ustekinumab, is also contributing to the growth of the market. The increasing investments made by pharmaceutical companies to develop new treatments for autoimmune diseases is also expected to drive the growth of the ustekinumab market in the future.

However, despite the growth of the market, several factors, such as the high cost of ustekinumab and other biologic drugs, the lack of awareness about autoimmune diseases in some regions, and the availability of alternative treatments, may act as a barrier to the growth of the market.

Ustekinumab Market Trends-

Here are some of the key trends in the ustekinumab market:

1. Growing Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases: The increasing number of people affected by autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease is driving the growth of the ustekinumab market.

2. Increasing Awareness of Autoimmune Diseases: The increasing awareness of autoimmune diseases, their symptoms, and the availability of treatments is also contributing to the growth of the ustekinumab market.

3. Approval of New Biologic Drugs: The growing number of approvals and launches of new biologic drugs, including ustekinumab, is also contributing to the growth of the market.

4. Investment in Research and Development: Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research and development to develop new treatments for autoimmune diseases, which is driving the growth of the ustekinumab market.

5. High Cost of Biologic Drugs: Despite the growth of the market, the high cost of ustekinumab and other biologic drugs is a significant barrier to the growth of the market.

6. Competition from Alternative Treatments: The availability of alternative treatments for autoimmune diseases, such as conventional immunosuppressive drugs, may act as a barrier to the growth of the ustekinumab market.

