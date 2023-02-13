Australia Period Care Market is Estimated Rise $1,028.7 Million by 2030, Growing At a CAGR of 5.3% From 2021 to 2030

Australia Period Care Market

According to The Australia period care market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel.

Increase in literacy and awareness of period care products in Australia are the factors driving the market growth.” — Vidit Gite

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report, According to a new report, Australia Period Care Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, regional scenario, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive scenario. The Australia Period Care Market was valued at $630.0 million in 2020, and is projected reach $1,028.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Get Free Sample Report PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14685

As per the Australia period care market forecast, by distribution channel, the pure play online segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in adoption of smartphones and increase in penetration of internet. Therefore, washable and reusable period care products is gaining immense traction and it also helps in reducing the menstrual care wastes management. In addition, rise in environmental concerns regarding the disposable wastes of period care products fosters the growth of the reusable period care products across Australia. The outbreak of the COVID-19 brought a temporary disruption in the Australia period care market. The production of the period care products hampered and this created a gap between demand and supply. This resulted in a price hike of the period care products.

The adoption of reusable menstruation care products is on an increase owing to the rise in emphasis on the sustainable products. Most of the disposable period care products are made using plastic, which is non-biodegradable and they harm the environment. Disposable sanitary pads are one of the highest waste generators in Australia.

Increase in focus on product innovations and surge in emphasis on tampons made of organic and biodegradable materials are the factors expected to fuel the growth of the period care market in Australia. The reusable period care products have gained traction in the past few years. There are many people who cannot afford the costs of buying menstruation care products regularly.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14685

Sanitary pads, tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups, and period underwear are considered as the menstrual care or period care products. These products help absorb the menstrual fluid. Sanitary pads are the most commonly used menstrual care products among all types of period care products due to its higher penetration in Australia. Moreover, increase in number of working women in Australia has fuelled the growth of the market. Increased government initiatives to spread awareness regarding period care boosts the growth of the Australia period care market. The Sustainable Period Project is an initiative in Australia that helps in educating the Australian women regarding the reusable and sustainable period care options.

The key market players profiled in this report include Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble Co., Edgewell Personal Care Company, Knicked, Wunderthings, Modibodi, Love Luna, Juju, and Bonds. The industry is robust in nature with the presence of several large players.

Key Findings Of The Study

The Australia period care market was valued at $630.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,028.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

By product type, the period underwear segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the pure play online segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period

Get Full Report | Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ac9346f5f13c9d181d207f182166f9ba

Reasons to buy:

○ Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

○ Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

○ Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

○ Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

○ Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

○ Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

○ Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

○ Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

○ Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



Similar Reports:

○ Organic Tampons Market Will Show An Increase Of By 2027, Report

○ Period Panties Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2020-2027

○ Organic Feminine Care Market Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2020-2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-feminine-care-market-A07066

○ Tissue Paper Market Will Show An Increase Of By 2030, Report

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tissue-paper-market-A16067

○ Sensitive Skin Wipes Market Opportunity, Estimations, and Analysis

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sensitive-skin-wipes-market-A08034

○ Baby Wipes Market Size, Analysis, Opportunities, Business Outlook

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-wipes-market

○ Hosiery Market Size, Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Business Outlook

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hosiery-market



What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research