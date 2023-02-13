Sweet Kids Choose 1 Word and Tell How It Can Change The World to Win Shopping
Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact by sponsoring writing contest.
It's A Sweet Day in USA, Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Creative Kids Writing Contest; that rewards the most inspiring entries every week with Love to Shop for Good Gift Cards ($100).
Sweet creative contest runs from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "We design sweet creative contests, gigs, and parties that teach talented kids positive values."
How Sweet Parents Help their Talented Kids Participate?
Kids must be 7 to 11 years old living in LA, and parent must submit writing entry.
1. Kids choose 1 word (Other Than Gratitude or Love) and write to 3 sentences; 'tell us how the word, can change the world!"
2. Entries must be handwritten (no typed entries); take picture of writing entry.
3. Parent email picture of writing entry to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.
(Include your child’s age & 1st name) every week our team will choose 1 winner.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Kids who participate in creative contest are invited to Our Next Sweet Day in LA...Enjoy LA's Best Treats...And Party for Good!"
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact.
Love to shop for good and make a positive impact; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund local causes your care about, and enjoy shopping rewards. To learn more www.LovetoShopforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
