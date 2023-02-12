Australian Researchers Obtain Perovskite-Silicon Tandem Solar Cell With 30.3% Efficiency

The ANU researchers are not the only ones exploring the potential of tandem PV cells. Other research institutions and companies worldwide are also investing in this technology, recognising its potential to revolutionise the solar energy industry. However, the ANU team’s recent breakthrough puts them at the forefront of this research and sets a new standard for the industry.

According to Reuters, with a conversion efficiency of 27% and an energy yield of 24%, US’ Oxford PV plans to commercialise its perovskite-on-silicon tandem cell this year. By comparison, the majority of silicon panels now available on the market have a yield of between 20% and 22%.

By the decade’s end, the company plans to scale manufacturing to 10 GW by expanding its pilot factory outside Berlin, Germany.

Tandem 4T Perovskite/Silicon cells will be manufactured in a solar panel facility in France built by the IPVF solar institute in collaboration with the country’s Voltec Solar company. By 2030, the partners hope to ramp up capacity to 5 GW and begin production in 2025.

