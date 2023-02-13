Travel & Tourist Competitiveness and the COVID-19

UAE, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By Haris Bin Aziz

Are you curious to understand how the Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Index (TTCI) affects the control of the first wave of COVID-19? New academic research by Dr. Juan Dempere and Dr. Kennedy Modugu has revealed a robust correlation between the TTCI and some success metrics in managing the initial surge of the pandemic. The study offers critical insights into how the TTCI can help countries better prepare for a pandemic crisis.

The article reveals the importance of effectively supporting the Travel & Tourism (T&T) industry with appropriate policies and strategies and using relevant technological innovations to manage the COVID-19 crisis. The authors analyze the explanatory power of the TTCI and its constituent factors on some outbreak control success metrics of 132 countries in the first half of 2020. The results of this study provide evidence of the influence of the TTCI, the T&T policy and enabling conditions, infrastructure, health and hygiene, information and communication technology readiness, international openness, and air transportation infrastructure in managing the initial surge of the coronavirus pandemic.

The paper also provides evidence that nations with the highest TTCI values had the highest daily averages of coronavirus infections and fatalities per million, the lowest daily averages of social restrictions index values, and the shortest time from the first case reported in China to the first case reported nationally. This study can help government policymakers design better health communication strategies, change existing policies, and update crisis management strategies and practices. The study findings could also benefit private T&T stakeholders when expanding their business operations into new markets.

After learning about the article’s findings, readers will be tempted to read further to find out how the TTCI can help governments create effective policies for managing pandemic crises. According to the paper, the TTCI helps to identify the available time to implement effective government restriction policies and forecast the timeframe for the pandemic’s emergence & spread across borders. Furthermore, the results of the study suggest that the TTCI and its constituent factors can help assess which tourist destinations require government restrictions to control the outbreak and which tourist destinations need to focus on health communication strategies. The research also proposes that T&T private stakeholders should consider the TTCI and its constituent factors when making decisions. Lastly, the paper provides valuable insights into how the TTCI can help governments create effective policies for managing the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The article suggests that countries with higher TTCI scores experienced more significant impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic due to their weaker infection control and social restriction policies. As the travel and tourism industry continues to recover from the pandemic, these findings remind governments and private stakeholders to pay attention to the risks associated with the industry and the need to incorporate changes in national policies and strategies to ensure travelers’ safety. Policymakers should review and update the TTCI sub-indexes, pillars, and indicators to reflect the new health and safety standards of the post-COVID-19 world. Companies should also consider the TTCI and its constituent factors before expanding their business operations into new markets. Finally, the study’s findings call for governments to coordinate their policies for outbreak control to maximize the effectiveness of their efforts and minimize the economic impact of future pandemic crises.

The research articles is available at https://doi.org/10.1108/EJMBE-07-2021-0215