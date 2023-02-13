From Donation to Life-Saving Transfusions: The Vital Role of Blood Banks Market

Blood Bank Market Size

High prevalence of hematologic diseases, rise in accidents, and growth in geriatric population drive the global blood bank market.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A blood bank is a medical facility that stores and distributes blood and blood products for transfusions. The blood collected from donors is screened for infections and other conditions, and then stored until it is needed for transfusions. Blood banks also process and prepare blood products, such as red blood cells, plasma, and platelets, which are used to treat patients with various conditions, such as anemia, bleeding disorders, and cancer. Blood banks play a crucial role in ensuring an adequate supply of safe blood for transfusions, and they are essential for the practice of modern medicine.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Blood Bank Market Size was Valued at USD 13.85 billion in 2019 and is Projected to Garner USD 21.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

What are the Types of Blood Banks?

Blood banks are facilities that collect, process, store, and distribute blood and blood products. There are several types of blood banks:

• Hospital-Based Blood Banks: These are blood banks that are located within hospitals and are dedicated to serving the needs of the hospital's patients.

• Community Blood Banks: These are blood banks that are independent and serve the needs of the local community.

• Regional Blood Banks: These are blood banks that serve a larger geographic area, typically a region or a state.

• National Blood Banks: These are blood banks that serve the entire country and typically have a large network of branches and donor centers.

• Specialty Blood Banks: These are blood banks that specialize in specific blood products, such as platelets or plasma, and may serve a specific population, such as newborns.

What Are the Market Drivers for Blood Banks?

The driving factors of the blood bank market include the increasing number of surgeries and medical procedures, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing demand for safe and adequate blood supply. Other factors contributing to the growth of the blood bank market include advancements in technology and an increase in government initiatives for blood donation and blood safety programs. The increasing focus on blood safety and quality control also plays a crucial role in driving the market growth. Additionally, the growth in the number of blood banks and blood donation centers, especially in developing countries, is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Top Key Players of Blood Bank

• The American Red Cross

• Vitalant

• New York Blood Centre

• Australian Red Cross

• Japan Red Cross Society

• American Association of Blood Banks

• America's Blood Centers

• Canadian Blood Services

• Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

• Blood Bank of Alaska.

Blood Bank market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:

Based on product type, the red blood cell segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global blood bank market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to high demand for transfusion of red blood cells over whole blood in patients suffering from anemia. In addition, rise in demand of red blood cell for cases of excessive bleeding due to trauma, surgery or childbirth further augments the growth of the segment. However, the platelet segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027, owing to high prevalence of dengue in tropical countries and increase in the adoption of modern treatment of hypo proliferative thrombocytopenia.

Based on function, the testing segment contributed to the highest market share with nearly one-third of the global blood bank market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is attributed to high cost of screening tests of blood and its components as well as large number of diagnostic tests that are conducted during processing of blood. However, the collection segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to increase in demand for blood transfusion and rise in prevalence of hematological diseases globally.

Based on region, Europe accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for more than one-third of the global blood bank market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, large number of diagnosed patients, rise in number of blood donations, and supportive healthcare policies. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in demand for blood transfusion and introduction of supportive reimbursement policies by the healthcare system. In addition, North America is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

