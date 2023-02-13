Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, February 13, 2023
February 12, 2023 8:27 PM | 2 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 12, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Whitehorse, Yukon
Private meetings
9:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of the Yukon, Ranj Pillai.
Note for media:
9:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will tour a tech and startup incubator and meet with local entrepreneurs.
Note for media:
10:10 a.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.
