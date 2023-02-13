Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Size Share Growth Analysis Outlook 2030

The Food and Beverage Disinfection Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecasting period (2023-2030).

Food and Beverage Disinfection Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecasting period (2023-2030).

Disinfection is the process of disinfecting, using specialized cleansing techniques that destroy or prevent the growth of organisms capable of infection. Food disinfection can be achieved using chemical disinfectants or physical methods in the environment without compromising food safety and quality. The selection criteria for a disinfectant vastly depends on the type of food products to be cleansed, the hardness of the water, and the efficacy of disinfectants under site conditions. Thus, an increase in demand for the requirement of fresh and healthy food is expected to drive the global food and beverage disinfection market growth during the forecast period at a high CAGR.

Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Dynamics

Growing food and beverage industry is the major factor that is driving the market. It is owing to the increase in demand for the requirement of food globally which is directly proportional to the growth in population. According to the World Bank from the past two years, there is an increase of 350 million population worldwide.

Also, growing cases of food borne diseases and global outbreaks caused by microorganisms involved in food and beverages have raised the demand for food & beverages disinfection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports an estimated 76 million Americans are sickened by contaminated food every year and 5,000 of these succumb to death.

Additionally, growing safety concerns about the production and hygienic working environment at the manufacturers have increased the demand for food and beverages disinfection.

However, the factors like the increase in the demand for natural processing foods, is hindering the food and beverage disinfection market growth.

Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Industry Segmentation

Based on the technique the global food and beverage disinfection market is broadly segmented as UV systems, dry fogging, steam ultrasound, ozone oxidation, and others. Among all these, UV systems accounted for a major market share and are expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Food and beverage manufacturers increasingly adopt this technique as an efficient, cost-effective technology. These systems offer efficient disinfection through inactivation of microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and protozoa. UV disinfection process has multiple advantages over conventional disinfection technologies.

UV radiation technologies have a stronghold in food and beverages disinfection industry owing to their non-toxic nature, ease of deployment, and lesser maintenance cost.

By end user, the food & beverage disinfection market is broadly segmented as the food processing industry, beverage processing industry, retail distributors, and others. Among all these, the beverage processing industry accounted for the larger market share and is projected to grow at a high CAGR.

Most of the disinfection equipment and chemicals are commercially used to carry out the disinfection of water, as it is a major sector. Water disinfection is a basic requirement of the beverage processing industry.

Thus, growth in the beverage processing industry is propelling the global food and beverage disinfection market growth.

Global Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Geographical Share

The global food and beverage disinfection market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific occupied the dominant market share and is predicted to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. It is due to the increasing food safety concerns in this region.

Also, the rapid growth of the food processing sector in this region is expected to increase the food processing units, which is further projected to boost the demand for food & beverage disinfection equipment and chemicals.

According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the food processing industry is one of the largest industries in India. In FY15 food processing sector was worth US$ 258 billion.

Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Key Companies

Significant players of the global food and beverage disinfection market are Toshiba, Evoqua Water Technologies, UV-Guard Australia, Neptune Benson, Evonik, Trojan Technologies, Solvay, CCL Pentasol, Halma, Xylem, and others. Most of these leading companies operating in the global food and beverage disinfection market are implementing key strategies like product launches, acquisitions & mergers, and others to maintain their share in this highly competitive market.

For instance, May 2018, Evoqua Water Technologies launched OSECL Hypochlorite Generation System, an innovative water disinfection system. In March 2017, PERACLEAN 22 CW by Evonik Corporation was recently approved for its usage in meat and poultry processing by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

