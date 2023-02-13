New Functional Medicine Services Seek to Fix the Root Cause of Chronic Health Problems

Stress is part of every day life, but the effect of chronic stress on health, the body, and relationships is often overlooked. Fortunately, Rejuvenate MKE has a simple test that can evaluate a person's stress levels and its impact on their health, and then offers a solution to treat these problems, once and for all.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kristin Majinski, Family Nurse Practitioner at Rejuvenate MKE in Hales Corners has a mission: create a new system of health care. When she opened her clinic in February of 2022, she sought to fix the flaws in the traditional healthcare model. Her clinic started by offering IV hydration services as a way to provide critical hydration and vitamin supplementation, and combat some of the effects of long-haul COVID. In meeting her patients, she found so many people had the same concerns: hormone imbalances, depression, anxiety, thyroid dysfunction, digestive issues, and chronic fatigue. Majinski noticed that no one was really addressing these issues in Milwaukee.

As a solution, her clinic has begun offering functional medicine services in January 2023. Functional medicine looks at identifying the root causes of chronic health problems. Majinski has treated many patients who have seen their primary care providers for evaluation of their symptoms, only to be told all of their tests are "normal" and "there's nothing wrong". Functional medicine seeks to treat the actual cause, not just the symptoms. Her protocol starts by utilizing a simple lab test that shows how resilient the body is coping with stress.

According to Majinski, "many of our patients' stress hormones were seriously out of balance." While there is no quick fix to make stress magically disappear, Majinski and her team have developed a unique program to help their patients combat stress. "It's all about hormonal rhythm," she explains.

By helping to restore normal hormonal rhythm, and following some daily stress resilience habits, Majinski is noticing that her patients' symptoms are improving. Rejuvenate MKE is innovating the way that healthcare is delivered to the Greater Milwaukee area, by diving deeper into underlying causes of chronic health problems, and actually fixing them, once and for all.

Media Contact

Kristin Majinski, Rejuvenate MKE, 1 4142854200, contact@rejuvenatemke.com

SOURCE Rejuvenate MKE