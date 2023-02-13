Organic Pet Food Market Size Share Growth Analysis Outlook 2030

Organic Pet Food Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 4.60% during the forecasting period (2023-2030).

Organic Pet Food Market Overview

Organic Pet Food Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 4.60% during the forecasting period (2023-2030).

Organic pet foods use certified organic ingredients and are free from pesticides, growth hormones, synthetic fertilizers, antibiotics, by-products & bioengineering. Organic pet food possesses high nutrition levels and comprises organic meats, fruits, vegetables, minerals, & vitamins.

Market Dynamics

The rising pet anthropomorphism and growing awareness of synthetic pet food's adverse health effects result in a significant consumer shift towards organic pet food. A large spectrum of pet parents in the U.S. and the European region treats pets as members of their families. This has resulted in feeding pets with human-grade ingredients. Pet owners are turning more conscious of their pet's health and are focusing on the safety and nutritional efficacy of the food they feed their pets. The growing pet population across the globe contributes to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Currently, 54% of US households own at least one pet, representing 68 million households across the country.

The key benefits of organic pet food include a longer life expectancy of pets, a healthier lifestyle, fewer diagnostic disorders, a healthy weight, and decreased occurrence of ailments and allergies in companion animals. Growing demand for organic and all-natural pet food from pet owners worldwide due to its zero-chemical nature is the major factor driving the global organic pet food market. side effects in synthetic and chemically produced pet food led to increased consumer preference toward organic pet food. For instance, in one study conducted by the manufacturer of ethoxyquin and reported by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the effects of ethoxyquin in pet food are dose-independent and include Accumulation of hemoglobin pigment in the liver and Elevated liver enzymes in the blood. In 2021 alone, more than 110 pets have died from being poisoned by pet food that has since been recalled.

However, the high cost of organic food and lack of awareness among pet owners regarding organic pet food hinder the growth of the global organic pet food market. Adding to this, due to the tight regulations, organic recipes tend to be hard to find in stores. Certified organic dog foods must contain at least 95% organic ingredients which is practically not viable. Hence most of the organic pet foods are partially organic which is making it even harder to convince the pet parents into organic pet foods.

Market Segmentation

The global organic pet food market is segmented based on food from dry food, wet food, and frozen food. Dry pet food dominates the global organic pet food market due to its low price tag and the convenience of dry pet food over its compatriots. Longer shelf life associated with increasing demand for dry pet food by pet owners due to its non-spillage and easy storage advantages also contributes to the growth of the dry pet food market globally.

By pets, the global organic pet foods market has been segmented into dogs, cats, fish, birds among others. Dogs and Cats combined covers more than 70% of the global pet food market. This is largely attributed to the large number of these animals as pets across the globe. Approximately 470 million dogs are actually kept as pets, and around 370 million pet cats are in the world.

Organ Pet Food Market Geographical Penetration

By region, the global organic pet food market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-east and America.

North America dominated the global organic pet food market due to the pet population's high presence and increased spending by pet owners on healthy and organic food. Increased disposable income across the region is also contributing to the growth of the market. According to pet secure, 9 out of 10 Americans consider their pets as family members and spend more than $50 billion per annum on their pets. Moreover, the increasing number of millennial pet parents who spend on premium pet food supports growth. Millennials make up to 35% of the U.S. pet owners and spend comparatively more on pet food than other generations.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the forecast period owing to the increasing number of pet owners in China and India. India has the highest growth rate for the pet dog population and is expected to cross 30 million by 2023. With increasing urbanization, the growth rate will only get higher.

Organ Pet Food Market Competitive Landscape

Organic pet food evolved as the lucrative segment of the pet food market across the globe. Major pet food companies such as Nestle, General Mills, and Colgate-Palmolive Company have entered the organic business to dominate the pet food market. The entry of these global giants promises long-term growth potential for organic pet food products. The financial stability of these companies helps expand their organic portfolio through acquisitions and new product launches, thus upholding the feed preferences of pet owners with time.

In February 2019, General Mills entered the organic pet food market by acquiring Blue Buffalo Pet Products, a market leader in the U.S natural pet food category. General Mills also established a new manufacturing plant in Richmond, Indiana, to meet the global demand for natural and organic pet foods.

In July 2015, Nestlé entered the organic pet food market through the acquisition of Merrick Pet Care.

Key Developments

In June 2021, Purina announced that it will add 138,000 square feet expanding its manufacturing operation in King William County to support growing consumer demand. The project will also include an additional 100,000 square feet of warehouse space. The factory expansion is expected to be completed by late 2023.

Nestlé Purina PetCare in May 2021 announced the completion of a $19 million expansion project in Dunkirk, New York, to increase production capacity for Fancy Feast Savory Cravings, a new cat treat innovation that keeps Purina on the cutting edge of form and function.

